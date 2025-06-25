Residential complex Horizon

Horizon is a designer residential complex offering just 10 exclusive apartments — 1, 2, and 3-bedroom units — spread across three floors. With modern open-plan layouts, Smart home features, and high-end finishes, each apartment blends natural light with elegant design. Residents enjoy lifetime sea views, a communal pool, covered parking, storage rooms, and video intercom in a gated, energy-efficient Class A building. Ideally located just 1.5 km from the sea and close to the city center, schools, and airport, Horizon offers refined coastal living in a secure and stylish environment.