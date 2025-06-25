Residential complex Horizon

  1. Realting.com
from
$277,393
BTC
3.2995325
ETH
172.9426047
USDT
274 253.9930495
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
9
Location

  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Paphos District
  • City
    Paphos Municipality

About the complex

Horizon is a designer residential complex offering just 10 exclusive apartments — 1, 2, and 3-bedroom units — spread across three floors. With modern open-plan layouts, Smart home features, and high-end finishes, each apartment blends natural light with elegant design. Residents enjoy lifetime sea views, a communal pool, covered parking, storage rooms, and video intercom in a gated, energy-efficient Class A building. Ideally located just 1.5 km from the sea and close to the city center, schools, and airport, Horizon offers refined coastal living in a secure and stylish environment.

Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 75.0
Price per m², USD 3,699
Apartment price, USD 277,393
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 100.0
Price per m², USD 3,583
Apartment price, USD 358,299
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 175.0
Price per m², USD 2,708
Apartment price, USD 473,879

Location on the map

Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Residential complex Eden Bay — PRESALE – 20% Below Market Until September!
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$325,022
Residential complex Harmony
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$404,531
Residential complex Fig Tree
Paralimni, Cyprus
from
$800,655
Residential complex DOWNTOWN
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$488,423
Residential complex ALSOS
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$319,884
Residential complex Kompleks apartamentov i vill v Pafos Kipr
Residential complex Kompleks apartamentov i vill v Pafos Kipr
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Discover an exclusive gated complex developed by a renowned developer in Cyprus, located in a prestigious location just 150 meters from the nearest beach. Paphos Lighthouse and the world famous Tombs of the Kings are within walking distance. Also nearby are King's Avenue Mall, a Medieval Cas…
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Residential complex Ionion Leaflet
Residential complex Ionion Leaflet
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
from
$1,92M
Area 773 m²
1 real estate property 1
This 5-bedroom villa in Ionion Seafront Villas offers elegant living just steps from the Mediterranean. With covered areas up to 265 m² and plots up to 861 m², each villa features classic Greek-inspired design, a private overflow pool, spacious garden with BBQ, and open-plan interiors. Locat…
Association
BitProperty
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Residential complex Ace
Residential complex Ace
Limassol District, Cyprus
from
$327,424
Area 78–153 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Discover a modern gated complex in one of Limassol’s most promising areas, just minutes from the beach, the new 18-hole golf course, and the iconic “City of Dreams” casino resort. Enjoy premium in-house facilities such as a pool, gym, and sauna, while being close to the marina, historic land…
Association
BitProperty
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Latest News in Cyprus
How to Sell an Apartment in South Cyprus — A Simple Guide for Individuals
25.06.2025
How to Sell an Apartment in South Cyprus — A Simple Guide for Individuals
Cyprus Property in 2025: What Investors and Buyers Need to Know
21.04.2025
Cyprus Property in 2025: What Investors and Buyers Need to Know
Cyprus Attracts Startups: New Terms of “Startup Visa” Program From 2025
04.02.2025
Cyprus Attracts Startups: New Terms of “Startup Visa” Program From 2025
Cyprus Property Market in 2024: Analysis of Purchase and Sale Transactions and Price Dynamics
25.10.2024
Cyprus Property Market in 2024: Analysis of Purchase and Sale Transactions and Price Dynamics
Mortgage in Cyprus. How to Take a Loan to Buy Cypriot Property
16.09.2024
Mortgage in Cyprus. How to Take a Loan to Buy Cypriot Property
Cyprus Property Taxes
21.08.2024
Cyprus Property Taxes
Best Cities for Property Investment in Cyprus
28.05.2024
Best Cities for Property Investment in Cyprus
Cyprus Real Estate Market Overview: Housing Costs, Popular Areas for Investment and Conditions for Obtaining Permanent Residence
15.04.2024
Cyprus Real Estate Market Overview: Housing Costs, Popular Areas for Investment and Conditions for Obtaining Permanent Residence
