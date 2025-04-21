  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Peyia
  4. Residential complex INFINITY

Residential complex INFINITY

Peyia, Cyprus
from
$639,769
BTC
7.6099243
ETH
398.8686680
USDT
632 529.6481766
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
9
Leave a request
Show contacts
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Apartments Apartments
Media Media
ID: 26334
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/06/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Paphos District
  • Town
    Peyia

About the complex

INFINITY is an exclusive development of 20 luxury detached villas in the serene town of Peyia, offering 3–5 bedroom homes with private pools, underfloor heating, and advanced VRF systems. Designed for elegance and sustainability, each villa boasts panoramic Mediterranean views, energy efficiency class A, and provisions for photovoltaics. Located near Coral Bay and the Akamas Peninsula, residents enjoy both natural beauty and modern convenience. With custom kitchens, BBQ areas, and antiseismic construction, INFINITY is the perfect blend of refined coastal living and eco-conscious design.

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 293.0 – 800.0
Price per m², USD 1,438 – 2,534
Apartment price, USD 639,769 – 1,60M

Location on the map

Peyia, Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex ADIGER
Pano Polemidia, Cyprus
from
$233,350
Residential complex Proekt Blue Star v Pafos
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$228,472
Residential complex Almond Villas
Episkopi, Cyprus
from
$564,000
Apartment building REEF RESIDENCE
Larnaca, Cyprus
from
$1,09M
Residential complex Vision
Germasogeia, Cyprus
from
$797,653
You are viewing
Residential complex INFINITY
Peyia, Cyprus
from
$639,769
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Limassol Park
Residential complex Limassol Park
Trachoni, Cyprus
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 5
A piece of paradise in South Cyprus . A project surrounded by hectares of green fields, offering residents the best combination of urban life and nature. The complex is located in a picturesque zone 5 km from Limassol and about 2 km from the sea, with direct access to all the benefits of the…
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apart-hotel Eva
Apart-hotel Eva
Kalo Chorio Larnakas, Cyprus
from
$424,087
A luxurious complex, from rocky green mountains through the valley down to the clear blue sea, is located the project « Eva ». This is a new luxury complex of villas, townhouses and apartments in Lapta, the western region of Kyrenia, where the mountains are closest to the sea. The complex …
Agency
Era - Nedvizhimosti plyus
Leave a request
Residential complex Queens
Residential complex Queens
Germasogeia, Cyprus
from
$763,830
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 5
Area 100–475 m²
12 real estate properties 12
A prestigious residential complex designed for excellence Experience a seamless blend of luxury, comfort, and investment potential with this exclusive residential complex in one of Cyprus’;s most sought-after locations. Designed for discerning buyers, this development offers an unmatched …
Developer
Livein Properties
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Livein Properties
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Cyprus
Cyprus Property in 2025: What Investors and Buyers Need to Know
21.04.2025
Cyprus Property in 2025: What Investors and Buyers Need to Know
Cyprus Attracts Startups: New Terms of “Startup Visa” Program From 2025
04.02.2025
Cyprus Attracts Startups: New Terms of “Startup Visa” Program From 2025
Cyprus Property Market in 2024: Analysis of Purchase and Sale Transactions and Price Dynamics
25.10.2024
Cyprus Property Market in 2024: Analysis of Purchase and Sale Transactions and Price Dynamics
Mortgage in Cyprus. How to Take a Loan to Buy Cypriot Property
16.09.2024
Mortgage in Cyprus. How to Take a Loan to Buy Cypriot Property
Cyprus Property Taxes
21.08.2024
Cyprus Property Taxes
Best Cities for Property Investment in Cyprus
28.05.2024
Best Cities for Property Investment in Cyprus
Cyprus Real Estate Market Overview: Housing Costs, Popular Areas for Investment and Conditions for Obtaining Permanent Residence
15.04.2024
Cyprus Real Estate Market Overview: Housing Costs, Popular Areas for Investment and Conditions for Obtaining Permanent Residence
Cyprus Golden Knowledge Program to Attract Tech Talent
09.07.2024
Cyprus Golden Knowledge Program to Attract Tech Talent
Show all publications