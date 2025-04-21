  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Green Heaven

Paphos District, Cyprus
from
$526,980
6
ID: 26449
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 19/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Paphos District

About the complex

Green Heaven — Contemporary Villas in the Prestigious Yeroskipou Area, Paphos
Green Heaven is an exclusive residential project of just four modern detached villas with 3 bedrooms, located in the Ayia Marinouda area of Yeroskipou, near the renowned Elea Golf Estate. These homes offer spacious interiors, Class A energy efficiency, thermal insulation, water pressure systems, concealed toilets and showers, and options for underfloor heating, VRV air-conditioning, photovoltaic panels, a private pool, and alarm system. Within walking distance to shops, pharmacies, and cafés, and only 5 minutes from Paphos city center and the beach. A perfect blend of location, design, and convenience.

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m²
Price per m², USD Price on request
Apartment price, USD 526,980 – 545,350

Location on the map

Paphos District, Cyprus

Latest News in Cyprus
Cyprus Property in 2025: What Investors and Buyers Need to Know
21.04.2025
Cyprus Property in 2025: What Investors and Buyers Need to Know
Cyprus Attracts Startups: New Terms of “Startup Visa” Program From 2025
04.02.2025
Cyprus Attracts Startups: New Terms of “Startup Visa” Program From 2025
Cyprus Property Market in 2024: Analysis of Purchase and Sale Transactions and Price Dynamics
25.10.2024
Cyprus Property Market in 2024: Analysis of Purchase and Sale Transactions and Price Dynamics
Mortgage in Cyprus. How to Take a Loan to Buy Cypriot Property
16.09.2024
Mortgage in Cyprus. How to Take a Loan to Buy Cypriot Property
Cyprus Property Taxes
21.08.2024
Cyprus Property Taxes
Best Cities for Property Investment in Cyprus
28.05.2024
Best Cities for Property Investment in Cyprus
Cyprus Real Estate Market Overview: Housing Costs, Popular Areas for Investment and Conditions for Obtaining Permanent Residence
15.04.2024
Cyprus Real Estate Market Overview: Housing Costs, Popular Areas for Investment and Conditions for Obtaining Permanent Residence
Cyprus Golden Knowledge Program to Attract Tech Talent
09.07.2024
Cyprus Golden Knowledge Program to Attract Tech Talent
Show all publications