Residential complex Green Heaven

Green Heaven — Contemporary Villas in the Prestigious Yeroskipou Area, Paphos
Green Heaven is an exclusive residential project of just four modern detached villas with 3 bedrooms, located in the Ayia Marinouda area of Yeroskipou, near the renowned Elea Golf Estate. These homes offer spacious interiors, Class A energy efficiency, thermal insulation, water pressure systems, concealed toilets and showers, and options for underfloor heating, VRV air-conditioning, photovoltaic panels, a private pool, and alarm system. Within walking distance to shops, pharmacies, and cafés, and only 5 minutes from Paphos city center and the beach. A perfect blend of location, design, and convenience.