Monthly rent of shops in Cyprus

Paphos Municipality
4
Limassol
3
Nicosia
3
14 properties total found
Shop in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Shop
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Office/Shop No. 5 Spanning a total area of 80 sqm, Office/Shop No. 5 offers 40 sqm on the g…
$988
per month
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 637 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Shop 637 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 637 m²
Number of floors 4
A new project in a well-known business area of Limassol. Convenient access and proximity to …
$57,958
per month
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 260 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Shop 260 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 260 m²
Floor 1/4
A new project in a well-known business area of Limassol. Convenient access and proximity to …
$23,600
per month
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Shop in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
A well-located commercial space is available for rent in the heart of the city, on Makarios …
$3,398
per month
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 200 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop 200 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 200 m²
Available for rent, this spacious retail space offers 300 square meters of versatile commerc…
$8,233
per month
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Shop in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Shop
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
This 150 sqm ground floor space offers a versatile layout with air conditioning and a kitche…
$1,976
per month
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Shop in Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop
Nicosia, Cyprus
Floor 2
Offices/showroom/basement available for rent. The building is composed of a showroom on the…
$1,317
per month
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 200 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop 200 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 200 m²
Floor 2
A shop in Cyprus is available for rent. This spacious property, located in a high-traffic ar…
$7,135
per month
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 80 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop 80 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 80 m²
Full renovated shop available for RENT in city center with parking. 80sqm+40sqm Mezzanine
$1,417
per month
Leave a request
Shop 82 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop 82 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 82 m²
Shops with mezzanine and sea view in Dhekeleia Road in a great location for rent! Exactly op…
$3,269
per month
Leave a request
Shop in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Shop
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Floor 2
Office/Shop 1-3 Covering a total area of 180 sqm, Office/Shop 1-3 includes 40 sqm on the gr…
$2,195
per month
Leave a request
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 180 m² in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Shop 180 m²
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Ground Floor open plan showroom on the beginning of Adjacent to Griva Digeni with an interna…
$8,782
per month
Leave a request
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Shop in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Shop
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Floor 2
Office/Shop 1A Spanning 180 sqm entirely on the ground floor, Office/Shop 1A offers ample s…
$2,744
per month
Leave a request
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 565 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop 565 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 565 m²
Ideally located Shop in the City center of Nicosia near all amenities and services. Is suit…
$8,501
per month
Leave a request