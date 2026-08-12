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Hotels for sale in Cyprus

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Paphos Municipality
7
Larnaca
3
Limassol
5
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28 properties total found
Hotel 2 578 m² in Pedoulas, Cyprus
Hotel 2 578 m²
Pedoulas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 50
Area 2 578 m²
The hotel is set in a secluded, lush and tranquil pine forest 3 km from Prodromos and Pedhou…
$5,90M
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Hotel 2 000 m² in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Hotel 2 000 m²
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Area 2 000 m²
Number of floors 3
Situated in one of the most picturesque and historic areas of Paphos, Cyprus, our hotel apar…
$4,43M
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Hotel 800 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Hotel 800 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 12
Area 800 m²
Fully renovated hotel apartment in Papas Area, Limassol. Just a short walk from the sparklin…
$2,95M
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TekceTekce
Hotel 1 633 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Hotel 1 633 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 40
Area 1 633 m²
This modern 4-storey hotel is conveniently located in the historic center of Larnaca on a ch…
$15,35M
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Hotel 841 m² in Pedoulas, Cyprus
Hotel 841 m²
Pedoulas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 16
Area 841 m²
3-Storey Property - 16 En-Suite Rooms This spacious three-storey building, formerly operated…
$522,539
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Hotel 938 m² in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Hotel 938 m²
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 17
Area 938 m²
Hotel Apartments for Sale – Agios Tychonas, Limassol An excellent investment opportunity in …
$7,16M
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Hotel in Minden, Cyprus
Hotel
Minden, Cyprus
Bedrooms 202
Welcome to the Beach Resort  in Larnaca. Set on the edge of the Mediterranean Sea and surrou…
$88,53M
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Hotel 830 m² in Tochni, Cyprus
Hotel 830 m²
Tochni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 16
Bathrooms count 14
Area 830 m²
Set in the gentle hillside landscapes of Tochni, this agrotourism aparthotel presents an inv…
$1,74M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Hotel 1 000 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Hotel 1 000 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 20
Area 1 000 m²
Located in the heart of Larnaca, is ideally situated close to major attractions like Finikou…
$3,84M
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Hotel in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Hotel
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 35
The retirement-Nursing home based in Paphos, Cyprus. The Nursing home is providing its serv…
$1,72M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Hotel 1 425 m² in Polis, Cyprus
Hotel 1 425 m²
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 57
Area 1 425 m²
Hotel for Sale in Polis Chrysochous, Paphos. An exceptional investment opportunity in the he…
$3,49M
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Hotel 4 168 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Hotel 4 168 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 114
Area 4 168 m²
The hotel is recently fully renovated and has 114 rooms. This property is 14 minutes’ walk f…
$23,86M
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Hotel 2 000 m² in Kato Platres, Cyprus
Hotel 2 000 m²
Kato Platres, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Area 2 000 m²
Exquisite Mansion for Sale: A Luxury Retreat with Breathtaking Views This extraordinary mans…
$6,44M
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Hotel 4 000 m² in Kakopetria, Cyprus
Hotel 4 000 m²
Kakopetria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 58
Area 4 000 m²
Hotel is nestling among pines and plane trees, overlooks the picturesque mountain village of…
$7,18M
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Hotel 1 570 m² in Limassol District, Cyprus
Hotel 1 570 m²
Limassol District, Cyprus
Area 1 570 m²
The whole building for 20 apartments - Limassol | Cyprus.Let’s take a look at the NEON Limas…
$6,72M
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Hotel 2 790 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Hotel 2 790 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 45
Area 2 790 m²
Hotel Apartment Complex for Sale – Tombs of the Kings, Paphos. Excellent investment o…
$10,36M
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Hotel 3 500 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Hotel 3 500 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 3 500 m²
Friendly and well-established hotel apartment complex with commercial shops, ideally located…
$11,80M
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Hotel 895 m² in Dromolaxia, Cyprus
Hotel 895 m²
Dromolaxia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 20
Area 895 m²
This city apartments is 400 meters away from the Larnaca Beach Promenade and offers self-cat…
$2,95M
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Hotel 10 133 m² in Oroklini, Cyprus
Hotel 10 133 m²
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 70
Area 10 133 m²
Total size of the plot: 13.257m²  Total buildable area: 10.133m² (inc. basement)  Total …
$15,35M
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Hotel 1 000 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Hotel 1 000 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 20
Area 1 000 m²
Hotel Apartments for Sale – Germasogeia Tourist Area, Limassol.Only 150 meters from the beac…
$5,49M
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Hotel in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Hotel
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 105
$21,53M
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Hotel 11 500 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Hotel 11 500 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 250
Area 11 500 m²
$75,32M
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Hotel in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Hotel
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 127
$14,22M
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Hotel 15 000 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Hotel 15 000 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 320
Area 15 000 m²
$340,37M
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Hotel in Nicosia, Cyprus
Hotel
Nicosia, Cyprus
The hotel complex 5 * is located in the village of Chatalkay, 2 kilometers from the Mediterr…
$87,09M
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Hotel 927 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Hotel 927 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 927 m²
Number of floors 7
LAYLA | Mixed Use Building with Permits. Layla Aparthotel hosts 11 magnificent suites. Sh…
$2,67M
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Hotel in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Hotel
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
$97,25M
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Hotel in Limassol, Cyprus
Hotel
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 700
$605,75M
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