Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Commercial
  4. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Cyprus

Pafos
7
Greater Nicosia
3
Limassol
3
Hotel To archive
Clear all
15 properties total found
Hotel in Limassol, Cyprus
Hotel
Limassol, Cyprus
Building for sale area of 0 sq.m in Limassol. The property is sold with furniture
€580,000
Hotel in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Hotel
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 1 500 m²
Hotel Categories B: Hotel Apartments. Year: 1979 Central location, 100-150 meters from the A…
€3,50M
Hotel 18 bedrooms with parking in Pafos, Cyprus
Hotel 18 bedrooms with parking
Pafos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 18
Area 730 m²
For sale hotel with an area of 730 sq.m. In Paphos. The hotel is located at 2 levels. The se…
€1,40M
Hotel 13 bedrooms with parking, with city view in Limassol, Cyprus
Hotel 13 bedrooms with parking, with city view
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 13
Area 900 m²
For sale building with an area of 900 sq.m. In Limassol. the building is located at 3 levels…
€1,70M
Hotel 10 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Limassol, Cyprus
Hotel 10 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 927 m²
Number of floors 7
LAYLA | Mixed Use Building with Permits. Layla Aparthotel hosts 11 magnificent suites. Sh…
€2,55M
Hotel 18 bedrooms with furnishings in Pafos, Cyprus
Hotel 18 bedrooms with furnishings
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 29
Bathrooms count 11
Area 730 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale hotel of 730 sq.meters in Paphos. The hotel has 2 levels.The first floor consists o…
€1,40M
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 1 500 m²
Number of floors 1
Category: B' Hotel Apartments. GreatLocation: 100-150m from US & RU Embassies. Rooms: -14 x …
€3,50M
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Protaras, Cyprus
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Protaras, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 1 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 1500 sq.meters in Protaras. The hotel has one level. The owners will be le…
€3,55M
Hotel 320 rooms in Pafos, Cyprus
Hotel 320 rooms
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 320
Area 15 000 m²
€322,00M
Hotel in Pafos, Cyprus
Hotel
Pafos, Cyprus
€92,00M
Hotel 700 rooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Hotel 700 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 700
€575,00M
Hotel 127 rooms in Pafos, Cyprus
Hotel 127 rooms
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 127
€13,50M
Hotel 250 rooms in Pafos, Cyprus
Hotel 250 rooms
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 250
Area 11 500 m²
€71,50M
Hotel 105 rooms in Pafos, Cyprus
Hotel 105 rooms
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 105
€20,50M
Hotel with Bedrooms in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Hotel with Bedrooms
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
The hotel complex 5 * is located in the village of Chatalkay, 2 kilometers from the Medite…
€79,50M

Property types in Cyprus

сommercial property
offices
apartment buildings
shops
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir