  2. Cyprus
  3. Paphos Municipality
  4. Residential complex Küünal

Residential complex Küünal

Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
$1,38M
8
  Country
    Cyprus
  Region
    Paphos District
  City
    Paphos Municipality

About the complex

Küünal is an exclusive development of ten modern villas located in the prestigious Pharos area of Paphos, just 3 minutes from the sea and close to Kings Avenue Mall. This spacious two-bedroom villa features one bathroom and a guest WC, a private swimming pool, open-plan kitchen, terrace, built-in A/C, underfloor heating, and private parking. With premium finishes, panoramic windows, and thoughtful architecture, it is the perfect choice for comfortable living, holiday escapes, or high-yield investment in the heart of Paphos.

Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 317.0
Price per m², USD 4,366
Apartment price, USD 1,38M

Location on the map

Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

You are viewing
Residential complex Küünal
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$1,38M
Other complexes
Residential complex Nadia Park
Residential complex Nadia Park
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$421,903
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Area 98 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Approx. 90–95 m² total covered area | Class A energy rating | Heated floors & VRF A/C | Pool, parking & storage Nadia Park is a boutique residential complex with just 6 premium two-bedroom apartments, ideally located in the vibrant Universal area of Paphos — one of the most sought-after nei…
Developer
Coastal Edge Development LTD
Leave a request
Apartment building La Mer
Apartment building La Mer
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$404,444
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Area 66–99 m²
2 real estate properties 2
La Mer is a luxurious residential project located near the UNESCO-protected Tombs of the Kings in Paphos. The development offers stunning sea views and is within walking distance of the beach, making it a prime location to enjoy the famous sunsets of Paphos. Residents will benefit from nearb…
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Apartment building Oak Residence
Apartment building Oak Residence
Aradippou, Cyprus
from
$164,541
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 4
Area 80–208 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Oak Residence is an exclusive new development in one of Larnaca’s most sought-after residential areas, Aradippou, just behind Lidl and adjacent to a beautiful public garden. The project comprises 8 modern apartments: six spacious two-bedroom units and two one-bedroom apartments, designed to …
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Latest News in Cyprus
Cyprus Property in 2025: What Investors and Buyers Need to Know
21.04.2025
Cyprus Property in 2025: What Investors and Buyers Need to Know
Cyprus Attracts Startups: New Terms of “Startup Visa” Program From 2025
04.02.2025
Cyprus Attracts Startups: New Terms of “Startup Visa” Program From 2025
Cyprus Property Market in 2024: Analysis of Purchase and Sale Transactions and Price Dynamics
25.10.2024
Cyprus Property Market in 2024: Analysis of Purchase and Sale Transactions and Price Dynamics
Mortgage in Cyprus. How to Take a Loan to Buy Cypriot Property
16.09.2024
Mortgage in Cyprus. How to Take a Loan to Buy Cypriot Property
Cyprus Property Taxes
21.08.2024
Cyprus Property Taxes
Best Cities for Property Investment in Cyprus
28.05.2024
Best Cities for Property Investment in Cyprus
Cyprus Real Estate Market Overview: Housing Costs, Popular Areas for Investment and Conditions for Obtaining Permanent Residence
15.04.2024
Cyprus Real Estate Market Overview: Housing Costs, Popular Areas for Investment and Conditions for Obtaining Permanent Residence
Cyprus Golden Knowledge Program to Attract Tech Talent
09.07.2024
Cyprus Golden Knowledge Program to Attract Tech Talent
Show all publications