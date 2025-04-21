Residential complex Sunset Breeze

Sunset Breeze — Contemporary Coastal Living in Cyprus
Sunset Breeze is a modern residential development located in one of Cyprus’s most sought-after coastal areas. With sleek architecture, spacious layouts, private terraces, and panoramic sea views, it offers a perfect blend of comfort and elegance. High-quality finishes and thoughtful design enhance the living experience. Situated close to beaches, cafes, shops, schools, and essential city amenities, Sunset Breeze is ideal for permanent living or as a high-return investment opportunity by the sea.