Residential complex Sunset Breeze

Kissonerga, Cyprus
$1,44M
4
Location

  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Paphos District
  • City
    Koinoteta Kissonergas
  • Village
    Kissonerga

Property characteristics

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

About the complex

Sunset Breeze — Contemporary Coastal Living in Cyprus
Sunset Breeze is a modern residential development located in one of Cyprus’s most sought-after coastal areas. With sleek architecture, spacious layouts, private terraces, and panoramic sea views, it offers a perfect blend of comfort and elegance. High-quality finishes and thoughtful design enhance the living experience. Situated close to beaches, cafes, shops, schools, and essential city amenities, Sunset Breeze is ideal for permanent living or as a high-return investment opportunity by the sea.

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 240.0 – 245.0
Price per m², USD 5,986 – 6,332
Apartment price, USD 1,44M – 1,55M

Location on the map

Kissonerga, Cyprus

