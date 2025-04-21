Residential complex Quattro

QUATRRO is a boutique residential project offering one exclusive apartment per floor across four levels, ensuring maximum privacy and comfort. Each two-bedroom apartment features a spacious open-plan layout, floor-to-ceiling windows, concealed A/C, optional underfloor heating, and a custom-designed kitchen with premium built-in sanitary ware. En suite bathrooms, elegant terraces, and minimalist architecture enhance the luxurious living experience. Ideally located just minutes from the city center, Tomb of the Kings, Kato Paphos, and Kings Avenue Mall, QUATRRO offers the perfect combination of urban convenience and sophisticated design — ideal for permanent living or investment.