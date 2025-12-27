  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Demos Aradippou
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Apartments in Demos Aradippou, Cyprus

Aradippou
1
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Apartment building Oak Residence
Apartment building Oak Residence
Apartment building Oak Residence
Apartment building Oak Residence
Apartment building Oak Residence
Show all Apartment building Oak Residence
Apartment building Oak Residence
Aradippou, Cyprus
from
$164,541
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 4
Area 80–208 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Oak Residence is an exclusive new development in one of Larnaca’s most sought-after residential areas, Aradippou, just behind Lidl and adjacent to a beautiful public garden. The project comprises 8 modern apartments: six spacious two-bedroom units and two one-bedroom apartments, designed to …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
79.7
170,716
Apartment 2 rooms
128.4 – 207.9
217,810 – 288,451
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
On the map
Realting.com
Go