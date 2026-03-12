  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Lakatameia
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Apartments in Lakatameia, Cyprus

Paphos Municipality
42
Larnaca
5
Peyia
9
Ayia Napa
2
Show more
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residence Epoque
Residence Epoque
Residence Epoque
Residence Epoque
Residence Epoque
Show all Residence Epoque
Residence Epoque
Lakatameia, Cyprus
from
$305,398
VAT
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
2 real estate properties 2
For sale 12 villas in Epoque Residences in Lakatamia, Nicosia   Epoque Residences is a contemporary residential complex located in the peaceful area of Lakatamia, combining elegant design with everyday comfort. The project consists of spacious 3- and 4-bedroom homes that blend modern a…
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
On the map
Realting.com
Go