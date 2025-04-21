Residential complex T House

  1. Realting.com
from
$1,67M
BTC
19.8768278
ETH
1 041.8295257
USDT
1 652 142.9637795
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
5
ID: 26507
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 22/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Paphos District
  • City
    Paphos Municipality

About the complex

T House — Contemporary 4-Bedroom Bungalow in Geroskipou, Pafos
This beautifully crafted bungalow blends modern architecture with thoughtful design and premium finishes. Featuring a spacious open-plan living area, a sleek kitchen, underfloor heating, and a cozy fireplace, it offers year-round comfort and style. The home includes 4 bedrooms, built-in sanitary ware, thermal aluminum double-glazed windows, an Energy Efficiency Class A rating, BBQ area, and double covered parking. Ideally located in the sought-after area of Geroskipou — just minutes from beaches, schools, shops, and the center of Pafos — this residence is a perfect choice for families or anyone seeking quality, comfort, and convenience in one of Cyprus's most desirable areas.

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Bungalow
Area, m² 762.0
Price per m², USD 1,891
Apartment price, USD 1,44M

Location on the map

Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

