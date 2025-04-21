Residential complex T House

T House — Contemporary 4-Bedroom Bungalow in Geroskipou, Pafos
This beautifully crafted bungalow blends modern architecture with thoughtful design and premium finishes. Featuring a spacious open-plan living area, a sleek kitchen, underfloor heating, and a cozy fireplace, it offers year-round comfort and style. The home includes 4 bedrooms, built-in sanitary ware, thermal aluminum double-glazed windows, an Energy Efficiency Class A rating, BBQ area, and double covered parking. Ideally located in the sought-after area of Geroskipou — just minutes from beaches, schools, shops, and the center of Pafos — this residence is a perfect choice for families or anyone seeking quality, comfort, and convenience in one of Cyprus's most desirable areas.