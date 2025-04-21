  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Cypress Park

Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$216,485
BTC
2.5750459
ETH
134.9691629
USDT
214 035.3553579
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
11
Address
Params
Description
Apartments
Media
ID: 26331
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/06/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Paphos District
  • Town
    Yeroskipou

Property characteristics

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

About the complex

Cypress Park Retirement Village is Cyprus’ first 5-star independent senior living community, offering exceptional comfort, safety, and care in a gated environment. With 24/7 CCTV, patrolling security, and panic buttons in every room, residents enjoy complete peace of mind. The entire complex is fully accessible, featuring lifts and wheelchair-friendly design. Amenities include heated indoor and outdoor pools, a modern gym, a cozy restaurant/café, a mini-market, and a 24/7 on-site medical center. Cypress Park is a place where seniors can live independently yet securely, surrounded by a vibrant community and the highest level of support and convenience.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 99.5
Price per m², USD 4,122
Apartment price, USD 410,182
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 154.0
Price per m², USD 3,403
Apartment price, USD 524,122
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Studio apartment
Area, m² 53.0
Price per m², USD 4,085
Apartment price, USD 216,485

Location on the map

Yeroskipou, Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
