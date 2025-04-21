Residential complex Cypress Park

Cypress Park Retirement Village is Cyprus’ first 5-star independent senior living community, offering exceptional comfort, safety, and care in a gated environment. With 24/7 CCTV, patrolling security, and panic buttons in every room, residents enjoy complete peace of mind. The entire complex is fully accessible, featuring lifts and wheelchair-friendly design. Amenities include heated indoor and outdoor pools, a modern gym, a cozy restaurant/café, a mini-market, and a 24/7 on-site medical center. Cypress Park is a place where seniors can live independently yet securely, surrounded by a vibrant community and the highest level of support and convenience.