  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Koinoteta Kissonergas
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Apartments in Koinoteta Kissonergas, Cyprus

Paphos Municipality
40
Larnaca
5
Peyia
9
Ayia Napa
2
Show more
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residential complex Amber Homes
Residential complex Amber Homes
Residential complex Amber Homes
Residential complex Amber Homes
Residential complex Amber Homes
Residential complex Amber Homes
Kissonerga, Cyprus
from
$546,909
Area 222–288 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Amber Homes is a premium real estate project by Medousa Developers, featuring 10 modern 3-bedroom villas in the picturesque area of Kissonerga, Paphos. These stylish villas offer stunning sea views and exceptional comfort with LG VRF climate systems and underfloor heating. Ideally located, A…
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Residential complex Olivia III
Residential complex Olivia III
Residential complex Olivia III
Residential complex Olivia III
Residential complex Olivia III
Show all Residential complex Olivia III
Residential complex Olivia III
Kissonerga, Cyprus
from
$666,553
Area 412 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Olivia III — Residential Complex in Paphos with Strong Investment Potential Olivia III is ideally located just 900 meters from the sea, close to the city center, and surrounded by luxury hotels and essential amenities. The project features a timeless architectural design, high-quality finis…
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Residential complex Olivia IV
Residential complex Olivia IV
Residential complex Olivia IV
Residential complex Olivia IV
Residential complex Olivia IV
Show all Residential complex Olivia IV
Residential complex Olivia IV
Kissonerga, Cyprus
from
$471,184
Area 372 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Olivia IV — Modern Residential Complex in Paphos, Close to the Sea and All Amenities Olivia IV is a contemporary residential complex located just 900 meters from the sea, in a prime area of Paphos. Surrounded by luxury hotels, shops, schools, and all essential infrastructure, the project co…
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
OneOne
Residential complex SEAVIEW
Residential complex SEAVIEW
Residential complex SEAVIEW
Residential complex SEAVIEW
Residential complex SEAVIEW
Show all Residential complex SEAVIEW
Residential complex SEAVIEW
Kissonerga, Cyprus
from
$1,04M
Area 268–324 m²
2 real estate properties 2
MITO Seaview — Modern Residential Complex with Stunning Sea Views, Paphos MITO Seaview is a stylish development of contemporary apartments, townhouses, and villas, set on an elevated location offering unobstructed sea views. Designed with minimalist architecture and functional layouts, the …
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Residential complex Sunset Breeze
Residential complex Sunset Breeze
Residential complex Sunset Breeze
Residential complex Sunset Breeze
Residential complex Sunset Breeze
Kissonerga, Cyprus
from
$1,44M
Area 240–245 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Sunset Breeze — Contemporary Coastal Living in Cyprus Sunset Breeze is a modern residential development located in one of Cyprus’s most sought-after coastal areas. With sleek architecture, spacious layouts, private terraces, and panoramic sea views, it offers a perfect blend of comfort and …
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Residential complex Carina eto sovremennyj ziloj kompleks v rajone Kissonerga
Residential complex Carina eto sovremennyj ziloj kompleks v rajone Kissonerga
Residential complex Carina eto sovremennyj ziloj kompleks v rajone Kissonerga
Residential complex Carina eto sovremennyj ziloj kompleks v rajone Kissonerga
Residential complex Carina eto sovremennyj ziloj kompleks v rajone Kissonerga
Show all Residential complex Carina eto sovremennyj ziloj kompleks v rajone Kissonerga
Residential complex Carina eto sovremennyj ziloj kompleks v rajone Kissonerga
Kissonerga, Cyprus
from
$290,829
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
📍 Kissonerga District (Kissonerga)Kissonerga is a cozy coastal village 8 km north of the center of Paphos (Cyprus). It is located on a hill with panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea and combines a calm atmosphere with convenient accessibility to urban infrastructure. The area is known fo…
Agency
Invest Cafe
Leave a request
Residential complex Vista Gardens
Residential complex Vista Gardens
Residential complex Vista Gardens
Residential complex Vista Gardens
Residential complex Vista Gardens
Show all Residential complex Vista Gardens
Residential complex Vista Gardens
Kissonerga, Cyprus
from
$231,161
Area 71–175 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Vista Gardens is a premium development offering 14 luxury 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments and penthouses across two elegant blocks. Designed with modern aesthetics and smart home technology, each residence features spacious interiors filled with natural light and stunning sea views. Residents…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
71.3
237,075
Apartment 2 rooms
98.5
337,831
Apartment 3 rooms
174.6
497,857
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Residential complex Lyra Villas
Residential complex Lyra Villas
Residential complex Lyra Villas
Residential complex Lyra Villas
Residential complex Lyra Villas
Kissonerga, Cyprus
from
$501,062
Area 137–208 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Lyra Villas is an exclusive collection of 12 elegant 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom homes in the charming village of Kissonerga, just 400m from the beach. Each villa features a private pool, A/C split units, white goods, BBQ area, 5kW solar system, alarm system, and provisions for central heating. Wi…
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Residential complex AQUARIUS
Residential complex AQUARIUS
Residential complex AQUARIUS
Residential complex AQUARIUS
Residential complex AQUARIUS
Show all Residential complex AQUARIUS
Residential complex AQUARIUS
Kissonerga, Cyprus
from
$456,844
Area 100 m²
1 real estate property 1
Inspired by contemporary architecture and premium-quality finishes, AQUARIUS offers a refined blend of elegance and comfort. Spacious interiors, advanced thermal and sound insulation, floor-to-ceiling windows, and sleek design elements create a serene and sophisticated living environment. Ev…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
100.0
474,149
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
On the map
Realting.com
Go