New Apartments in Anglisides, Cyprus

Paphos Municipality
41
Larnaca
5
Peyia
9
Ayia Napa
2
Residential complex Anglisides Gardens Villas
Anglisides, Cyprus
from
$272,344
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Area 148–203 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Anglisides Gardens is a boutique collection of eight contemporary 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom homes in the serene village of Anglisides, just outside Larnaca. Designed for modern living, each villa features high-quality materials, smart layouts, generous verandas, and private plots ranging from 20…
Association
BitProperty
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
