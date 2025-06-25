Residential complex NIERO CITY APARTMENTS VAS DOM NA MORE I V GORODE

📍 Paralimni, Cyprus | Completion of construction: July 2027
The ideal project for living, leisure and investment is Niero City Apartments in the heart of Paralimni.
Modern residential complex just 7 minutes from the beaches of Kapparis and Novaya Marina Paralimni, as well as 10 minutes from the famous Fig Tree Bay in Protaras.
💡 What awaits you:
3 floors, only 16 stylish apartments
Spacious apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms
Area: from 54.5 m2 to 85 m2 + balconies and covered terraces up to 32 m2
Prices: from €168,000 + VAT
Parking, swimming pool (in separate units), roof gardens, stylish architecture
Class A energy efficiency
Sea view and urban comfort
Excellent investment potential and high demand for rent
🏡 Free apartments:
1 bedroom - from €168,000
2 bedrooms - from €239,000
3 bedrooms - from €255,000
(Full price in PDF or on request)
📍 Location:
Paralimni city center – shops, supermarkets, schools
Quick access to beaches, restaurants, Marina
50 minutes to Larnaca Airport
📦 In addition:
Reservation - €5,000
Completion deadline - July 2027
High quality finishes, modern materials, large windows and terraces
Payment conditions – individually
📲 Contact us to help you choose the perfect apartment for living or investing!