  2. Cyprus
  3. Paralimni
  4. Residential complex NIERO CITY APARTMENTS VAS DOM NA MORE I V GORODE

Residential complex NIERO CITY APARTMENTS VAS DOM NA MORE I V GORODE

Kapparis, Cyprus
from
$191,928
7
ID: 27198
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Famagusta District
  • Town
    Paralimni
  • Village
    Kapparis

Property characteristics

Property parameters

    Premium class
    2027
    Finished
    3

About the complex

📍 Paralimni, Cyprus | Completion of construction: July 2027

The ideal project for living, leisure and investment is Niero City Apartments in the heart of Paralimni.
Modern residential complex just 7 minutes from the beaches of Kapparis and Novaya Marina Paralimni, as well as 10 minutes from the famous Fig Tree Bay in Protaras.

💡 What awaits you:

  • 3 floors, only 16 stylish apartments

  • Spacious apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms

  • Area: from 54.5 m2 to 85 m2 + balconies and covered terraces up to 32 m2

  • Prices: from €168,000 + VAT

  • Parking, swimming pool (in separate units), roof gardens, stylish architecture

  • Class A energy efficiency

  • Sea view and urban comfort

  • Excellent investment potential and high demand for rent

🏡 Free apartments:

  • 1 bedroom - from €168,000

  • 2 bedrooms - from €239,000

  • 3 bedrooms - from €255,000
    (Full price in PDF or on request)

📍 Location:

  • Paralimni city center – shops, supermarkets, schools

  • Quick access to beaches, restaurants, Marina

  • 50 minutes to Larnaca Airport

📦 In addition:

  • Reservation - €5,000

  • Completion deadline - July 2027

  • High quality finishes, modern materials, large windows and terraces

  • Payment conditions – individually

📲 Contact us to help you choose the perfect apartment for living or investing!

Location on the map

Kapparis, Cyprus

