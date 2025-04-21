  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Evergreen

Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
from
$768,684
from
$5,417/m²
BTC
9.1433408
ETH
479.2415816
USDT
759 985.7629431
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
8
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 26508
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 22/06/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Limassol District
  • City
    Koinoteta Agiou Tychona
  • Village
    Agios Tychonas

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  Class
    Class
    Premium class
  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  Number of floors
    Number of floors
    3

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

🌳 Evergreen 2 — Stylish apartments with panoramic views in Agios Tychonas, Limassol
1–3 bedrooms | Size: 68–130 m² | Spacious terraces | Energy class A | VRF system | Underfloor heating

🏡 Evergreen 2 is a modern development with energy-efficient architecture, located in the prestigious area of Agios Tychonas, Limassol. Seven exclusive apartments with panoramic views, only 6 minutes away from Blue Flag beaches, international schools, restaurants, and shops.

🔑 Key features:
• Spacious layouts with covered areas from 68 to 130 m²
• Panoramic windows with energy-saving glazing
• Underfloor heating and VRF cooling system
• High-quality finishes and modern sanitary fittings
• Covered parking spaces and private storage rooms

📍 Location:
• 6 mins to the beach
• 8 mins to the golf club
• 10 mins to Limassol city center
• 40 mins to Larnaca International Airport

🏠 Perfect for:
Permanent living, investment, or long-term rental.

📞 Contact us for more information, floor plans, or to arrange a private viewing!

Location on the map

Agios Tychonas, Cyprus

Ask all your questions
Leave a request Show contacts
Realting.com
Go
