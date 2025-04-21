Residential complex Evergreen

🌳 Evergreen 2 — Stylish apartments with panoramic views in Agios Tychonas, Limassol

1–3 bedrooms | Size: 68–130 m² | Spacious terraces | Energy class A | VRF system | Underfloor heating

🏡 Evergreen 2 is a modern development with energy-efficient architecture, located in the prestigious area of Agios Tychonas, Limassol. Seven exclusive apartments with panoramic views, only 6 minutes away from Blue Flag beaches, international schools, restaurants, and shops.

🔑 Key features:

• Spacious layouts with covered areas from 68 to 130 m²

• Panoramic windows with energy-saving glazing

• Underfloor heating and VRF cooling system

• High-quality finishes and modern sanitary fittings

• Covered parking spaces and private storage rooms

📍 Location:

• 6 mins to the beach

• 8 mins to the golf club

• 10 mins to Limassol city center

• 40 mins to Larnaca International Airport

🏠 Perfect for:

Permanent living, investment, or long-term rental.

📞 Contact us for more information, floor plans, or to arrange a private viewing!