Residential complex Akakia Residences

Akakia Residences is a development of apartments that combines modern design with a prime location, located in the heart of Paphos city and close to the sea. The modern philosophy of the building is reflected in the fair-faced concrete exterior walls and the use of top-quality marble and parquet, all these in an earth palette, to combine urban living with natural aesthetics. The apartment complex consists of five modern apartments, two studios and one penthouse on the top floor. All units have verandas, and the penthouse has a roof garden with an outdoor BBQ space. Additionally, each apartment includes allocated parking space on the ground floor, and there are also four allocated storage rooms. It is the ideal choice for individuals, couples or families, as it combines both comfort and space. Conveniently allocated in the center of the city, within close distance from amenities such as Kings Avenue mall, shops, restaurants as well as the sea, it ensures the best location and easiest access to all your needs. Akakia Residences provides the perfect blend of modern design, comfort, and convenience, making it an ideal choice for anyone seeking the best of everything.