  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Paphos Municipality
  4. Residential complex Akakia Residences

Residential complex Akakia Residences

Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$225,000
BTC
2.6763302
ETH
140.2779086
USDT
222 454.0138119
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
13
Leave a request
ID: 27568
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 08/09/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Paphos District
  • City
    Paphos Municipality

Property characteristics

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

About the complex

Akakia Residences is a development of apartments that combines modern design with a prime location, located in the heart of Paphos city and close to the sea. The modern philosophy of the building is reflected in the fair-faced concrete exterior walls and the use of top-quality marble and parquet, all these in an earth palette, to combine urban living with natural aesthetics. The apartment complex consists of five modern apartments, two studios and one penthouse on the top floor. All units have verandas, and the penthouse has a roof garden with an outdoor BBQ space. Additionally, each apartment includes allocated parking space on the ground floor, and there are also four allocated storage rooms. It is the ideal choice for individuals, couples or families, as it combines both comfort and space. Conveniently allocated in the center of the city, within close distance from amenities such as Kings Avenue mall, shops, restaurants as well as the sea, it ensures the best location and easiest access to all your needs. Akakia Residences provides the perfect blend of modern design, comfort, and convenience, making it an ideal choice for anyone seeking the best of everything.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 57.0
Price per m², USD 3,947
Apartment price, USD 225,000
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 139.0
Price per m², USD 3,072
Apartment price, USD 427,000

Location on the map

Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Education
Healthcare

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Niero City Apartments
Paralimni, Cyprus
from
$273,925
Residence URBAN CITY
Larnaca, Cyprus
Price on request
Residential complex Vista Gardens
Kissonerga, Cyprus
from
$231,161
Residential complex Panorama Apartments
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$325,597
Residential complex Panorama apartments
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$328,448
You are viewing
Residential complex Akakia Residences
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$225,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Nirvana
Residential complex Nirvana
Residential complex Nirvana
Residential complex Nirvana
Residential complex Nirvana
Show all Residential complex Nirvana
Residential complex Nirvana
Kiti, Cyprus
from
$831,634
Area 1 088 m²
1 real estate property 1
Nirvana Residences is a collection of stylish, contemporary villas located in one of the most desirable areas of Paphos, Cyprus. The project features thoughtfully designed layouts, high-quality finishes, and a seamless blend of indoor and outdoor living. Each spacious villa offers a private …
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Residential complex Eva Homes
Residential complex Eva Homes
Residential complex Eva Homes
Residential complex Eva Homes
Residential complex Eva Homes
Show all Residential complex Eva Homes
Residential complex Eva Homes
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$676,617
Area 266 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Welcome to EVO Homes — a collection of 12 luxury villas in the prestigious Konia area of Paphos. Each 3-bedroom villa is a blend of timeless design and sustainable innovation, featuring underfloor heating, VRV cooling, photovoltaic systems, and premium finishes. With spacious interiors, priv…
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Residential complex LA BELLA
Residential complex LA BELLA
Residential complex LA BELLA
Residential complex LA BELLA
Residential complex LA BELLA
Show all Residential complex LA BELLA
Residential complex LA BELLA
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$239,843
Area 63–88 m²
2 real estate properties 2
La Bella is a modern residential complex just 2 km from the sea, located in the charming town of Geroskipou on the southern coast of Cyprus. The project features 16 stylish apartments across three 2-storey buildings, offering studios, 1- and 2-bedroom units. Residents enjoy a communal pool, …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
63.0
245,978
Apartment 2 rooms
88.0
357,254
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Cyprus
How to Sell an Apartment in South Cyprus — A Simple Guide for Individuals
25.06.2025
How to Sell an Apartment in South Cyprus — A Simple Guide for Individuals
Cyprus Property in 2025: What Investors and Buyers Need to Know
21.04.2025
Cyprus Property in 2025: What Investors and Buyers Need to Know
Cyprus Attracts Startups: New Terms of “Startup Visa” Program From 2025
04.02.2025
Cyprus Attracts Startups: New Terms of “Startup Visa” Program From 2025
Cyprus Property Market in 2024: Analysis of Purchase and Sale Transactions and Price Dynamics
25.10.2024
Cyprus Property Market in 2024: Analysis of Purchase and Sale Transactions and Price Dynamics
Mortgage in Cyprus. How to Take a Loan to Buy Cypriot Property
16.09.2024
Mortgage in Cyprus. How to Take a Loan to Buy Cypriot Property
Cyprus Property Taxes
21.08.2024
Cyprus Property Taxes
Best Cities for Property Investment in Cyprus
28.05.2024
Best Cities for Property Investment in Cyprus
Cyprus Real Estate Market Overview: Housing Costs, Popular Areas for Investment and Conditions for Obtaining Permanent Residence
15.04.2024
Cyprus Real Estate Market Overview: Housing Costs, Popular Areas for Investment and Conditions for Obtaining Permanent Residence
Show all publications