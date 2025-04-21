Residential complex Nadia Park

Approx. 90–95 m² total covered area | Class A energy rating | Heated floors & VRF A/C | Pool, parking & storage

Nadia Park is a boutique residential complex with just 6 premium two-bedroom apartments, ideally located in the vibrant Universal area of Paphos — one of the most sought-after neighborhoods for both living and rental.

Each apartment combines modern architecture with Mediterranean comfort:

Spacious 2-bedroom layouts, approx. 80 m² internal + private balcony

Open-plan living & dining areas filled with natural light

Large energy-efficient thermal windows

Underfloor heating & VRF climate system for year-round comfort

Solar-powered water heating system

High-end finishes throughout

Residents enjoy:

Landscaped communal garden with swimming pool

Outdoor shower & changing facilities

Private covered parking space & storage room per apartment

Safe, low-density building – only two units per floor

📍 Convenient Location (Walking Distance):

1.8 km to Paphos city center

1.5 km to the beach and harbor

500 m to supermarket and hospital

400 m to gym

3.6 km to international school

7 km to Paphos airport

💼 Ideal for:

Permanent living, investment with high long-term rental demand, or as a holiday home in the heart of the city.

📞 Contact us now to request availability, detailed floor plans, and arrange a private viewing.