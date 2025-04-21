  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Nadia Park

Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
$421,903
$4,335/m²
ID: 26398
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 13/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Paphos District
  • City
    Paphos Municipality

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  Class
    Business class
  The year of construction
    2026
  Finishing options
    Finished
  Number of floors
    3

Exterior details

Parking features:

  Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Approx. 90–95 m² total covered area | Class A energy rating | Heated floors & VRF A/C | Pool, parking & storage
Nadia Park is a boutique residential complex with just 6 premium two-bedroom apartments, ideally located in the vibrant Universal area of Paphos — one of the most sought-after neighborhoods for both living and rental.

Each apartment combines modern architecture with Mediterranean comfort:

  • Spacious 2-bedroom layouts, approx. 80 m² internal + private balcony

  • Open-plan living & dining areas filled with natural light

  • Large energy-efficient thermal windows

  • Underfloor heating & VRF climate system for year-round comfort

  • Solar-powered water heating system

  • High-end finishes throughout

Residents enjoy:

  • Landscaped communal garden with swimming pool

  • Outdoor shower & changing facilities

  • Private covered parking space & storage room per apartment

  • Safe, low-density building – only two units per floor

📍 Convenient Location (Walking Distance):

  • 1.8 km to Paphos city center

  • 1.5 km to the beach and harbor

  • 500 m to supermarket and hospital

  • 400 m to gym

  • 3.6 km to international school

  • 7 km to Paphos airport

💼 Ideal for:
Permanent living, investment with high long-term rental demand, or as a holiday home in the heart of the city.

📞 Contact us now to request availability, detailed floor plans, and arrange a private viewing.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 97.5
Price per m², USD 4,327 – 4,624
Apartment price, USD 421,903 – 450,800

Location on the map

Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

