Residential complex Nadia Park

Approx. 90–95 m² total covered area | Class A energy rating | Heated floors & VRF A/C | Pool, parking & storage
Nadia Park is a boutique residential complex with just 6 premium two-bedroom apartments, ideally located in the vibrant Universal area of Paphos — one of the most sought-after neighborhoods for both living and rental.
Each apartment combines modern architecture with Mediterranean comfort:
Spacious 2-bedroom layouts, approx. 80 m² internal + private balcony
Open-plan living & dining areas filled with natural light
Large energy-efficient thermal windows
Underfloor heating & VRF climate system for year-round comfort
Solar-powered water heating system
High-end finishes throughout
Residents enjoy:
Landscaped communal garden with swimming pool
Outdoor shower & changing facilities
Private covered parking space & storage room per apartment
Safe, low-density building – only two units per floor
📍 Convenient Location (Walking Distance):
1.8 km to Paphos city center
1.5 km to the beach and harbor
500 m to supermarket and hospital
400 m to gym
3.6 km to international school
7 km to Paphos airport
💼 Ideal for:
Permanent living, investment with high long-term rental demand, or as a holiday home in the heart of the city.
📞 Contact us now to request availability, detailed floor plans, and arrange a private viewing.