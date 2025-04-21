  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Yeroskipou
  4. Residential complex La Reina

Residential complex La Reina

Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$205,580
BTC
2.4453320
ETH
128.1703041
USDT
203 253.6618402
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
6
Leave a request
Show contacts
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Apartments Apartments
Media Media
ID: 26359
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 11/06/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Paphos District
  • Town
    Yeroskipou

Property characteristics

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

About the complex

La Reina is a boutique residential project featuring just 9 stylish apartments across three floors, located between the vibrant Universal area and the traditional village of Geroskipou in Paphos. Designed with modern architecture and high-quality finishes, each unit includes private parking, tailor-made kitchens, and energy-efficient systems. Just 2 km from the beach and close to shops, schools, and the city center, La Reina offers a perfect blend of convenience, comfort, and investment potential in one of the most sought-after areas of the city.

 

 

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 66.0
Price per m², USD 3,115
Apartment price, USD 205,580

Location on the map

Yeroskipou, Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building VOS Residences
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
from
$780,802
Apartment building La Mer
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$404,444
Residence 360 Nicosia
Strovolos, Cyprus
Price on request
Apartment building Great 4 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Nicosia
Ayia Marina, Cyprus
from
$96,873
Residential complex Onero Residences - kompleks v centre Pafosa
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$402,546
You are viewing
Residential complex La Reina
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$205,580
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residence URBAN CITY
Residence URBAN CITY
Larnaca, Cyprus
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 5
Area 100–137 m²
6 real estate properties 6
Located in the vibrant urban center of Larnaka, the "Urban City" project offers a unique blend of luxury and convenience. This exclusive building features 5 floors, housing a total of 16 premium apartments, each meticulously designed to meet high standards of modern living. Residents will en…
Developer
FIVE TREES LTD
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
FIVE TREES LTD
Languages
English
Residential complex Queens
Residential complex Queens
Germasogeia, Cyprus
from
$763,830
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 5
Area 100–475 m²
12 real estate properties 12
A prestigious residential complex designed for excellence Experience a seamless blend of luxury, comfort, and investment potential with this exclusive residential complex in one of Cyprus’;s most sought-after locations. Designed for discerning buyers, this development offers an unmatched …
Developer
Livein Properties
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Livein Properties
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Residential complex Eden Rock
Residential complex Eden Rock
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
from
$1,21M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
Area 223–255 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Luxury residential complex in central Limassol, in a privileged and quiet neighborhood of the tourist area, approximately half a kilometre from the seafront. The building reaches up to 8 storeys in height. The buildings are set around the landscaped garden, located in the center of the proje…
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Cyprus
Cyprus Property in 2025: What Investors and Buyers Need to Know
21.04.2025
Cyprus Property in 2025: What Investors and Buyers Need to Know
Cyprus Attracts Startups: New Terms of “Startup Visa” Program From 2025
04.02.2025
Cyprus Attracts Startups: New Terms of “Startup Visa” Program From 2025
Cyprus Property Market in 2024: Analysis of Purchase and Sale Transactions and Price Dynamics
25.10.2024
Cyprus Property Market in 2024: Analysis of Purchase and Sale Transactions and Price Dynamics
Mortgage in Cyprus. How to Take a Loan to Buy Cypriot Property
16.09.2024
Mortgage in Cyprus. How to Take a Loan to Buy Cypriot Property
Cyprus Property Taxes
21.08.2024
Cyprus Property Taxes
Best Cities for Property Investment in Cyprus
28.05.2024
Best Cities for Property Investment in Cyprus
Cyprus Real Estate Market Overview: Housing Costs, Popular Areas for Investment and Conditions for Obtaining Permanent Residence
15.04.2024
Cyprus Real Estate Market Overview: Housing Costs, Popular Areas for Investment and Conditions for Obtaining Permanent Residence
Cyprus Golden Knowledge Program to Attract Tech Talent
09.07.2024
Cyprus Golden Knowledge Program to Attract Tech Talent
Show all publications