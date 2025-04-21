Residential complex La Reina

La Reina is a boutique residential project featuring just 9 stylish apartments across three floors, located between the vibrant Universal area and the traditional village of Geroskipou in Paphos. Designed with modern architecture and high-quality finishes, each unit includes private parking, tailor-made kitchens, and energy-efficient systems. Just 2 km from the beach and close to shops, schools, and the city center, La Reina offers a perfect blend of convenience, comfort, and investment potential in one of the most sought-after areas of the city.