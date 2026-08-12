Residential properties for sale in Cyprus

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Real estate for sale in Cyprus

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Limassol
9
Paphos Municipality
2708
Larnaca
1597
Peyia
879
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28 359 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
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Villa 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 14 m²
Kings Beach Villas Positioned in the highly desirable Tombs of the Kings neighbourhood, K…
$569,647
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Developer
Stasis Estates
Languages
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4 bedroom house in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
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4 bedroom house
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Area 570 m²
Located in the exclusive hillside area of Agios Tychonas, this luxurious villa collection re…
$4,73M
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Agency
John Taylor Cyprus
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2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
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2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 4/4
A rare opportunity to own a brand-new penthouse just 300 metres from the seaside promenade i…
$802,464
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John Taylor Cyprus
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
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3 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
Floor 17/37
Rising high above the shimmering Mediterranean, this exquisite three-bedroom residence embod…
$3,57M
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John Taylor Cyprus
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3 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
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3 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 116 m²
Floor 17/27
Experience exceptional seafront living in this exclusive three-bedroom Signature Collection …
$2,07M
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Agency
John Taylor Cyprus
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2 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Mouttagiakas, Cyprus
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2 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/5
Experience elegant coastal living in this modern 2-bedroom apartment, ideally situated just …
$669,682
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Agency
John Taylor Cyprus
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4 bedroom house in Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
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4 bedroom house
Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Area 217 m²
Experience a new way of living in the hills of Souni, just 25 minutes from Limassol. Set wit…
$807,082
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John Taylor Cyprus
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4 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
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4 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Area 151 m²
Floor 3/4
Set on the prestigious hills of Agios Athanasios, this contemporary penthouse combines elega…
$2,63M
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John Taylor Cyprus
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3 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
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3 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 112 m²
Floor 3/3
Opportunities to acquire a newly completed penthouse in Germasogeia are increasingly limited…
$1,14M
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John Taylor Cyprus
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6 bedroom house in Limassol, Cyprus
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6 bedroom house
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 366 m²
6-Bedroom Villa in Agios Tychonas This six-bedroom villa is a statement of grandeur, exclusi…
$1,94M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
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3 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 118 m²
Floor 2
Just 200 meters from the Mediterranean shoreline, this elegant penthouse is situated within …
$681,228
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Agency
John Taylor Cyprus
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3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
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3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 136 m²
Floor 4/4
Located in the heart of Mesa Geitonia, this elegant off-plan apartment presents an excellent…
$1,18M
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John Taylor Cyprus
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3 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Mouttagiakas, Cyprus
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3 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 104 m²
Floor 1/5
Experience elegant coastal living in this contemporary 3-bedroom apartment, ideally located …
$883,287
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Agency
John Taylor Cyprus
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Pervolia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pervolia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Fully Renovated 3-Bedroom Detached House in a Seafront Complex with Private Beach Access – P…
$376,600
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Private seller
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Русский
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4 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 259 m²
Luxury 4-Bedroom Penthouse with Private Rooftop Pool near Dasoudi Beach, Limassol. T…
$1,52M
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2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 7
Elegant 2-bedroom apartment located in the sought-after area of Germasogeia, offering stunni…
$2,42M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/4
Spacious 2-room apartment with an area of 75.82 sq.m. on the 1st floor of the premium comple…
$415,129
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4 bedroom apartment in Stroumpi, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Stroumpi, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
The village of Strumbi is located on picturesque hills in the Paphos region, among vineyards…
$357,762
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Apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2
Modern studio (B206) on the 2nd floor of Block B at the project — a contemporary residential…
$352,489
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 222 m²
Floor 3
Whole-floor 3-bedroom penthouse (Flat 301) on the 3rd floor of The Blue View in Panorea, Ger…
$725,712
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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3 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 118 m²
Floor 4/4
An excellent opportunity to own a spacious 3-bedroom apartment in one of Limassol’s most pro…
$1,02M
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Agency
John Taylor Cyprus
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5 bedroom house in Limassol, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
A landmark residence perched above Limassol in the prestigious, tightly held hillside enclav…
$5,18M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 319 m²
The villas are made in two styles - CULTURE and NATURE, respectively, the designer shows the…
$3,25M
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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1 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 3/4
Located in the heart of Mesa Geitonia, this elegant off-plan apartment presents an excellent…
$502,261
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Agency
John Taylor Cyprus
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 228 m²
Number of floors 5
Three-Bedroom Villa – Premier Living in Agia Fyla A spacious three-bedroom villa set within …
$1,38M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Modern gated community located in a popular area in Agios Athanasios, providing easy access …
$801,430
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2 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Modern residential development located in the prestigious area of Agios Athanasios, Limassol…
$484,317
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Apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
Apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial development plot in Kapsalos, fronting Spyrou Kyprianou Avenue in Limassol. A pla…
$1,38M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom house in Limassol, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 550 m²
Detached 4-Bedroom House for Sale in Tsireio, Limassol. Situated in the highly sought-after …
$1,37M
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3 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 119 m²
Floor 1/7
Located just 50 meters from the shoreline in one of Limassol’s most desirable coastal distri…
$1,14M
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Agency
John Taylor Cyprus
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Property types in Cyprus

apartments
houses

Properties features in Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury

Cyprus is an island state in the Mediterranean Sea. The mild climate and rich cultural heritage attract not only tourists, but also those looking for comfortable housing.

Advantages of buying residential property in Cyprus

The main advantage of the island is the climate. Cyprus has more than 300 sunny days a year, and the Mediterranean Sea provides high humidity, which makes the hot summer easier to bear. Winters are warm - the temperature rarely drops below 15 degrees.

Advantages of buying property in Cyprus:

  • Safety. The Cypriot authorities pay great attention to the fight against crime and ensuring security, as these are important factors in attracting tourists.
  • Tax incentives. Cyprus provides attractive tax conditions for owners of Cypriot property, including the absence of inheritance tax.
  • The possibility of obtaining permanent residence. To obtain a Cypriot residence permit, it is enough to buy real estate in Cyprus worth at least $ 300,000.
  • Stable rental income. On the resort island, rental property is rarely idle. The same applies to cities far from the coast - there, rental housing is in demand among labor migrants.

Key features of buying property in Cyprus

To buy Cyprus real estate, foreign citizens must obtain a special permit from the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Cyprus. Moreover, such a permit must also be issued for further purchases of properties.

Features of the local market:

  • Taxes and fees. When buying secondary property for sale in Cyprus, a property transfer tax is paid in the amount of 3 to 8%, depending on the value of the property. For new buildings, VAT from 5 to 19% is applied. A stamp duty of up to 0.2% of the value of the property is also charged.
  • The purchase process. The standard procedure includes choosing a property, signing a preliminary contract with a deposit, obtaining permission to purchase, signing the main contract and registering the property with the Land Department.

Cost of residential property in Cyprus

The property prices in Cyprus varies depending on the region and type of housing. For example, in the capital of Cyprus, Nicosia, the average price of an apartment in the center is €2,000-€4,000 per sq. m, villas - €3,000-€5,500 per sq. m. These are the highest rates on the island, and they remain so despite the fact that Nicosia is located in the center of the island and has no coastline.

Other cities:

  • Larnaca. The second largest city. Apartments in the center cost €2,000-€2,500 per sq. m, villas — €2,500–€3,500 per sq. m.
  • Limassol. A large port city. The average price of an apartment in the center of Limassol is €1,700–€2,100 € per sq. m, villas — €1,900–€2,500 per sq. m.
  • Paphos. Apartments in the center of Paphos are priced at €1,600–€1,900 per sq. m, villas at €1,800–€2,300 per sq. m.

Resale Cyprus real estate for sale is usually 10-30% cheaper than on the primary market. However, the statistics are heavily influenced by low-cost properties in dilapidated settlements in the center of the island, which are difficult to reach.

Popular cities and areas of Cyprus for foreigners to buy property

The popularity of cities in Cyprus among foreigners varies depending on the purpose of the property. If we are talking about buying property for rent, then the following are in greatest demand:

  • Limassol. The city is the business center of Cyprus. There are more banks and international companies here than in the capital. Elite new buildings and skyscrapers, such as Trilogy, One Tower, Del Mar, form the basis of the local real estate market.
  • Paphos. Paphos is divided into two parts - old and new. The historical city is an archaeological site (UNESCO site), reflecting the centuries-old history of the island. Sale of residential property in Cyprus in Paphos is carried out in the new part and is in demand among European retirees, young families and investors.
  • Larnaca. The city has more affordable prices, which attract the middle class and young families.
  • Ayia Napa and Protaras. Resort towns aimed at tourists. Suitable for investors in seasonal rental property and for young people who love nightlife. The cost of apartments per night near the main beaches - Nissi Beach, Fig Tree Bay, Konnos Bay - can reach €300-€500 per night.
  • Nicosia. The capital and business center is suitable for businessmen and investors in office real estate. The choice of real estate is large and includes apartments in the center, offices and commercial real estate.

Information on buying a home in Cyprus

Buying and Selling Property Taxes in Cyprus
Buying and Selling Property Taxes in Cyprus
A Guide to Buying Real Estate in Cyprus
A Guide to Buying Real Estate in Cyprus
What's the Situation on the Cyprus Real Estate Market? Latest Figures from Realting
What's the Situation on the Cyprus Real Estate Market? Latest Figures from Realting
Step-by-Step Guide to Selling an Apartment in South Cyprus For an Individual
Step-by-Step Guide to Selling an Apartment in South Cyprus For an Individual
Comparison of Real Estate Prices in the Cities of Cyprus: Where is It More Profitable to Invest in 2025
Comparison of Real Estate Prices in the Cities of Cyprus: Where is It More Profitable to Invest in 2025
How to Get a Mortgage in Cyprus to Buy Real Estate
How to Get a Mortgage in Cyprus to Buy Real Estate
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