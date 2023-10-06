Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Cyprus

5 726 properties total found
Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Famagusta, Cyprus
Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Famagusta, Cyprus
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/2
€129,306
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Paphos District, Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Paphos District, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 121 m²
€359,000
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 160 m²
€506,000
4 room house in Empa, Cyprus
4 room house
Empa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 159 m²
€355,000
2 room apartment in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 82 m²
€340,000
2 room apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 3
€750,000
2 room apartment in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
2 room apartment
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 3
€445,000
Villa 3 room villa in Empa, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 268 m²
The new residential project is nestled in the charming village of Tala, an upscale suburb ju…
€855,000
Villa 3 room villa in Empa, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 191 m²
The new residential project is nestled in the charming village of Tala, an upscale suburb ju…
€810,000
Villa 3 room villa in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 220 m²
Discover an exciting new development in Larnaca, located in the picturesque neighbourhood of…
€750,000
Villa 3 room villa in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 209 m²
Discover an exciting new development in Larnaca, located in the picturesque neighbourhood of…
€725,000
Villa 3 room villa in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 184 m²
Discover an exciting new development in Larnaca, located in the picturesque neighbourhood of…
€630,000
Villa 3 room villa in Pafos, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Welcome to the exquisite new villa development nestled in the highly sought-after residentia…
€545,000
Villa 3 room villa in Pafos, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Welcome to the exquisite new villa development nestled in the highly sought-after residentia…
€525,000
Villa 3 room villa in Pafos, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Welcome to the exquisite new villa development nestled in the highly sought-after residentia…
€535,000
Villa 3 room villa in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 154 m²
Discover an exciting new development in Larnaca, located in the picturesque neighbourhood of…
€455,000
2 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Introducing a remarkable new project nestled in the heart of Pafos, where convenience meets …
€450,000
3 room apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 158 m²
The new residential complex consisting of 9 modern apartments is located in a secluded and q…
€429,183
2 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Introducing a remarkable new project nestled in the heart of Pafos, where convenience meets …
€430,000
2 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Introducing a remarkable new project nestled in the heart of Pafos, where convenience meets …
€380,000
3 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Discover an exclusive and lavish gated project located in the tranquil and developing neighb…
€270,000
2 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Discover an exclusive and lavish gated project located in the tranquil and developing neighb…
€265,000
3 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Welcome to a stunning new project in the Larnaca area, where luxury and comfort await you. S…
€235,000
2 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Welcome to a stunning new project in the Larnaca area, where luxury and comfort await you. S…
€230,000
2 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Discover an exclusive and lavish gated project located in the tranquil and developing neighb…
€235,000
3 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Welcome to a stunning new project in the Larnaca area, where luxury and comfort await you. S…
€225,000
2 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Discover an exclusive and lavish gated project located in the tranquil and developing neighb…
€212,000
1 room apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
The new residential complex consisting of 9 modern apartments is located in a secluded and q…
€187,334
2 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Welcome to a stunning new project in the Larnaca area, where luxury and comfort await you. S…
€188,000
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 143 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 143 sq.m in Paphos. The first floor consists of one bedroom, livi…
€480,000

