Realting.com
Cyprus
Residential
Residential properties for sale in Cyprus
Paralimni
69
koinoteta chloraka
35
Chloraka
33
Kiti
33
Yermasoyia
31
Protaras
30
koinoteta parekklesias
29
koinoteta mouttagiakas
28
Dali
21
koinoteta pyrgou lemesou
15
koinoteta talas
14
Ayia Napa
13
Polis
13
Kathikas
12
koinoteta kissonergas
11
Lakatamia
11
Palodeia
11
SOUNI-ZANAKIA
11
Tserkezoi Municipality
11
Makounta
8
5 726 properties total found
Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Famagusta, Cyprus
48 m²
1/2
€129,306
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Paphos District, Cyprus
3
121 m²
€359,000
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
5
160 m²
€506,000
Recommend
4 room house
Empa, Cyprus
4
159 m²
€355,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
2
82 m²
€340,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
2
116 m²
3
€750,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
2
130 m²
3
€445,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Empa, Cyprus
3
4
268 m²
The new residential project is nestled in the charming village of Tala, an upscale suburb ju…
€855,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Empa, Cyprus
3
3
191 m²
The new residential project is nestled in the charming village of Tala, an upscale suburb ju…
€810,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Larnaca, Cyprus
3
5
220 m²
Discover an exciting new development in Larnaca, located in the picturesque neighbourhood of…
€750,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Larnaca, Cyprus
3
3
209 m²
Discover an exciting new development in Larnaca, located in the picturesque neighbourhood of…
€725,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Larnaca, Cyprus
3
3
184 m²
Discover an exciting new development in Larnaca, located in the picturesque neighbourhood of…
€630,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Pafos, Cyprus
3
2
190 m²
Welcome to the exquisite new villa development nestled in the highly sought-after residentia…
€545,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Pafos, Cyprus
3
2
187 m²
Welcome to the exquisite new villa development nestled in the highly sought-after residentia…
€525,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Pafos, Cyprus
3
2
187 m²
Welcome to the exquisite new villa development nestled in the highly sought-after residentia…
€535,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Larnaca, Cyprus
3
3
154 m²
Discover an exciting new development in Larnaca, located in the picturesque neighbourhood of…
€455,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
2
2
95 m²
Introducing a remarkable new project nestled in the heart of Pafos, where convenience meets …
€450,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
3
3
158 m²
The new residential complex consisting of 9 modern apartments is located in a secluded and q…
€429,183
Recommend
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
2
2
95 m²
Introducing a remarkable new project nestled in the heart of Pafos, where convenience meets …
€430,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
2
2
95 m²
Introducing a remarkable new project nestled in the heart of Pafos, where convenience meets …
€380,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
3
2
124 m²
Discover an exclusive and lavish gated project located in the tranquil and developing neighb…
€270,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
2
2
114 m²
Discover an exclusive and lavish gated project located in the tranquil and developing neighb…
€265,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
3
2
130 m²
Welcome to a stunning new project in the Larnaca area, where luxury and comfort await you. S…
€235,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
2
2
105 m²
Welcome to a stunning new project in the Larnaca area, where luxury and comfort await you. S…
€230,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
2
2
102 m²
Discover an exclusive and lavish gated project located in the tranquil and developing neighb…
€235,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
3
2
117 m²
Welcome to a stunning new project in the Larnaca area, where luxury and comfort await you. S…
€225,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
2
2
103 m²
Discover an exclusive and lavish gated project located in the tranquil and developing neighb…
€212,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
1
1
66 m²
The new residential complex consisting of 9 modern apartments is located in a secluded and q…
€187,334
Recommend
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
2
2
107 m²
Welcome to a stunning new project in the Larnaca area, where luxury and comfort await you. S…
€188,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
4
143 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 143 sq.m in Paphos. The first floor consists of one bedroom, livi…
€480,000
Recommend
