Residential complex The Gallery

The Gallery is a boutique collection of seven contemporary private residences in Paphos, designed with harmony, elegance, and functionality in mind. Located near the beach, each home offers breathtaking sea views, seamless indoor-outdoor living, and sophisticated architecture inspired by da Vinci’s 10 attributes of sight. With spacious layouts, infinity pools, landscaped gardens, and modern aesthetics, The Gallery redefines coastal luxury and provides the perfect setting for serene Mediterranean living.