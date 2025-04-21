Residential complex SEAVIEW

MITO Seaview — Modern Residential Complex with Stunning Sea Views, Paphos
MITO Seaview is a stylish development of contemporary apartments, townhouses, and villas, set on an elevated location offering unobstructed sea views. Designed with minimalist architecture and functional layouts, the homes feature spacious interiors, large terraces, and high-quality finishes. Residents enjoy access to a communal swimming pool, landscaped gardens, and private parking. Ideally situated just 5 minutes from the center of Paphos, beaches, supermarkets, and all urban conveniences — making MITO Seaview a perfect choice for both living and investment.