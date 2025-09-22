  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Konia
  4. Apartment in a new building AURA

Apartment in a new building AURA

Konia, Cyprus
from
$274,162
VAT
BTC
3.2611003
ETH
170.9282077
USDT
271 059.5435244
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
11
Leave a request
Show contacts
ID: 32643
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Paphos District
  • City
    Konia

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit

About the complex

Welcome to Konia Aura, an exclusive residential development set in the peaceful hills of Konia Village, just minutes from Pafos town and the coastline. Designed with contemporary architecture and refined aesthetics, Konia Aura offers spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartments that welcome natural light and open to magnificent sea views. Residents can enjoy premium facilities, including an overflow swimming pool with unobstructed sea view, BBQ and recreational area, private storage room for each apartment, and energy efficiency class A standards — all thoughtfully crafted to elevate the everyday experience. With its balance of modern sophistication, peaceful surroundings, and inspiring vistas, Konia Aura is more than a home. It is a serene retreat, embodying the true spirit of modern Mediterranean living at its finest.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 73.0
Price per m², USD 3,756
Apartment price, USD 274,162
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 94.0
Price per m², USD 3,972
Apartment price, USD 373,327

Location on the map

Konia, Cyprus
Transportation

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex La Reina
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$205,580
Residential complex ZEUS
Peyia, Cyprus
from
$1,79M
Residential complex Almond Tree Villas
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$1,35M
Residential complex ORION
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$986,217
Residential complex Noble
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$321,784
You are viewing
Apartment in a new building AURA
Konia, Cyprus
from
$274,162
VAT
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Residential complex Cape Town Lofts
Residential complex Cape Town Lofts
Residential complex Cape Town Lofts
Strovolos, Cyprus
from
$192,128
Area 96–174 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Cape Town Lofts is a stylish urban retreat in the heart of Strovolos, Nicosia. With clean architectural lines and a refined aesthetic, it offers modern city living in a peaceful, well-connected neighborhood. Perfect for professionals, students, or investors seeking a vibrant lifestyle just a…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
95.8
316,161
Apartment 3 rooms
174.1
723,321
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Residential complex Eden Roc
Residential complex Eden Roc
Residential complex Eden Roc
Residential complex Eden Roc
Residential complex Eden Roc
Show all Residential complex Eden Roc
Residential complex Eden Roc
Germasogeia, Cyprus
from
$1,23M
Area 96–174 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Eden Roc is a landmark residential project in one of Limassol’s most sought-after areas. Offering 2, 3, and 4-bedroom apartments with breathtaking design and high-end interiors by world-renowned designers. The building features indoor and outdoor pools, spa, gym, kids’ playroom, clubhouse, a…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
95.8
316,161
Apartment 3 rooms
174.1
723,321
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Residential complex Semera Villas
Residential complex Semera Villas
Residential complex Semera Villas
Residential complex Semera Villas
Residential complex Semera Villas
Show all Residential complex Semera Villas
Residential complex Semera Villas
Kapparis, Cyprus
from
$3,89M
Area 1 325 m²
1 real estate property 1
Semera Villas is an exclusive development in the heart of Ayia Napa’s Kapparis area, just steps from Malama Beach and the vibrant main street. Each villa offers modern architecture, premium finishes, and a private pool, designed with earthy tones and natural materials for a timeless look. Su…
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Cyprus
Why Buy an Apartment in Luma Genesis, Paphos — Project and Real Estate Market Overview
22.09.2025
Why Buy an Apartment in Luma Genesis, Paphos — Project and Real Estate Market Overview
How to Sell an Apartment in South Cyprus — A Simple Guide for Individuals
25.06.2025
How to Sell an Apartment in South Cyprus — A Simple Guide for Individuals
Cyprus Property in 2025: What Investors and Buyers Need to Know
21.04.2025
Cyprus Property in 2025: What Investors and Buyers Need to Know
Cyprus Attracts Startups: New Terms of “Startup Visa” Program From 2025
04.02.2025
Cyprus Attracts Startups: New Terms of “Startup Visa” Program From 2025
Cyprus Property Market in 2024: Analysis of Purchase and Sale Transactions and Price Dynamics
25.10.2024
Cyprus Property Market in 2024: Analysis of Purchase and Sale Transactions and Price Dynamics
Mortgage in Cyprus. How to Take a Loan to Buy Cypriot Property
16.09.2024
Mortgage in Cyprus. How to Take a Loan to Buy Cypriot Property
Cyprus Property Taxes
21.08.2024
Cyprus Property Taxes
Best Cities for Property Investment in Cyprus
28.05.2024
Best Cities for Property Investment in Cyprus
Show all publications