Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Bungalow

Bungalows for sale in Cyprus

;
Peyia
3
Chloraka
8
Koinoteta Chloraka
8
Koinoteta Talas
6
Bungalow Delete
Clear all
75 properties total found
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 158 m²
Imagine a spectacular unobstructed views across Chrysochous bay, one of the most beautiful a…
$1,15M
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Tala, Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Nestled in the prestigious and highly sought-after area of Kamares, this beautiful 3-bedroom…
$686,119
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Fyti, Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Fyti, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
For sale is a spacious detached Bungalow house located in the serene area of Lasa, offering …
$971,605
Leave a request
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pissouri Municipality, Cyprus
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pissouri Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
This charming 2-bedroom Bungalow is set on the highest hill of Pissouri village, offering br…
$521,499
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pissouri Municipality, Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pissouri Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale according to the plan, this impressive bungalow with a modern design and comfortabl…
$575,866
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pissouri Municipality, Cyprus
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pissouri Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
This charming 2-bedroom Bungalow is set on the highest hill of Pissouri village, offering br…
$551,698
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
This bungalow is located in the historic town center, within walking distance of all local a…
$424,529
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pissouri Municipality, Cyprus
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pissouri Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
This charming 2-bedroom Bungalow is set on the highest hill of Pissouri village, offering br…
$533,114
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Modern ground-floor house for sale in a newly developing residential area of Agios Athanasio…
$1,10M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Foinikaria, Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Foinikaria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 400 m²
A quite stunning property on the market, a huge 3 bedroom Bungalow situated in the beautiful…
$2,25M
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is an attractive off-construction bungalow project located in the quiet and picture…
$571,203
Leave a request
Bungalow 5 bedrooms in Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Bungalow 5 bedrooms
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 283 m²
Breathtaking Coastal Elegance with Panoramic Sea Views – Neo Chorio Imagine spectacular, un…
$1,54M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
For sale: This cozy resale bungalow offers comfortable living with an internal space of 150 …
$460,929
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Polis, Cyprus
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
For sale: This modern, key ready bungalow in beautiful Polis Chrysochous offers the perfect …
$403,313
Leave a request
Bungalow 5 bedrooms in Kathikas, Cyprus
Bungalow 5 bedrooms
Kathikas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
This amazing villa is located in the idyllic village of Kathikas in Paphos, Cyprus. This 5…
$1,50M
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pissouri Municipality, Cyprus
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pissouri Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale bungalow project in the sought-after area of Pissouri with a comfortable interior a…
$523,409
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Kallepeia, Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Kallepeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
For Sale: A Cozy 3-Bedroom Semi-Detached Bungalow in Kallepia Village Nestled in the pic…
$195,827
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
We are offering for sale our cherished bungalow – a warm, light-filled home that we have car…
$508,070
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Galataria, Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Galataria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
For sale 3 bedroom bungalow in the village of Koilineia, Paphos.Koilineia Village (or Kilini…
$322,092
Leave a request
Bungalow 4 bedrooms in Minden, Cyprus
Bungalow 4 bedrooms
Minden, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
4-Bedroom Bungalow in a Gated Complex — Larnaca Bay, Dhekelia Area Spacious 4-bedroom bunga…
$1,28M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Silikou, Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Silikou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
For sale: a newly built independent 3-bedroom house offering 100 m² of living space on a 440…
$277,110
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pissouri Municipality, Cyprus
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pissouri Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Ideally nestled on the highest hilltop of Pissouri village overlooking Pissouri Bay, one of …
$547,353
Leave a request
Bungalow 4 bedrooms in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bungalow 4 bedrooms
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Located in the beautiful and quiet coast area of Agios Tychon, this spacious detached house …
$2,44M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Acheleia, Cyprus
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Acheleia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Discover this beautifully renovated 2-bedroom bungalow in the serene area of Acheleia, Papho…
$301,680
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Tala, Cyprus
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
For sale: This charming resale bungalow offers comfortable living in the heart of Tala. With…
$377,962
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pissouri Municipality, Cyprus
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pissouri Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Ideally nestled on the highest hilltop of Pissouri village overlooking Pissouri Bay, one of …
$553,986
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pissouri Municipality, Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pissouri Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Ideally nestled on the highest hilltop of Pissouri village overlooking Pissouri Bay, one of …
$610,731
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Dromolaxia - Meneou Municipality, Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Dromolaxia - Meneou Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
Charming detached three-bedroom bungalow in MeneuThis wonderful detached three-bedroom bunga…
$430,151
Leave a request
Bungalow 1 bedroom in Chloraka, Cyprus
Bungalow 1 bedroom
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Contemporary One-Bedroom Semi-Detached townhouse for Refined Coastal Living in Paphos Disco…
$524,512
Leave a request
Bungalow 5 bedrooms in Paramytha, Cyprus
Bungalow 5 bedrooms
Paramytha, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 520 m²
Private Family Retreat Surrounded by Nature This is the ideal retreat for a family seeking …
$4,59M
Leave a request

Properties features in Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go