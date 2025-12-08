  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Paphos Municipality
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Apartments in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

Residential complex Paramount
Residential complex Paramount
Residential complex Paramount
Residential complex Paramount
Residential complex Paramount
Residential complex Paramount
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$396,149
3 real estate properties 3
MITO Paramount — Sophisticated Urban Living in the Heart of Paphos Located in Paphos' emerging university district, MITO Paramount is a striking architectural landmark offering refined living for those who value culture, design, and convenience. Inspired by the natural form of a blooming lo…
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex Almond Tree Villas
Residential complex Almond Tree Villas
Residential complex Almond Tree Villas
Residential complex Almond Tree Villas
Residential complex Almond Tree Villas
Residential complex Almond Tree Villas
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$1,35M
Area 255 m²
1 real estate property 1
The Almond Tree villa is an exquisite example of luxury and convenience in the heart of Paphos. Using top-quality materials such as stone, fair-face concrete, and wood in its construction ensures durability and aesthetic appeal.  The villa is split into 3 levels, with 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms…
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex Universal Park III
Residential complex Universal Park III
Residential complex Universal Park III
Residential complex Universal Park III
Residential complex Universal Park III
Residential complex Universal Park III
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$605,496
Area 120 m²
1 real estate property 1
Welcome to Universal Park III, where luxury and sophistication meet in perfect harmony in the peaceful Universal neighborhood of Paphos. This exceptional development offers a selection of meticulously crafted apartments and penthouses, each designed to meet the highest standards of contempor…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 3 rooms
120.0
617,516
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex Horizon
Residential complex Horizon
Residential complex Horizon
Residential complex Horizon
Residential complex Horizon
Residential complex Horizon
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$277,393
Area 75–175 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Horizon is a designer residential complex offering just 10 exclusive apartments — 1, 2, and 3-bedroom units — spread across three floors. With modern open-plan layouts, Smart home features, and high-end finishes, each apartment blends natural light with elegant design. Residents enjoy lifeti…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
75.0
279,630
Apartment 2 rooms
100.0
361,189
Apartment 3 rooms
175.0
477,701
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex Eden Bay
Residential complex Eden Bay
Residential complex Eden Bay
Residential complex Eden Bay
Residential complex Eden Bay
Residential complex Eden Bay
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$409,280
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Area 81–282 m²
5 real estate properties 5
breathtaking unobstructed sea views gated residential complex prioritizing safety and comfort dynamic city combining rich historical heritage located opposite the seafront of Kato Paphos- 5 minutes walking distance to pristine beaches conveniently located neighbourhood with easy acce…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
81.3 – 111.6
419,445 – 559,260
Apartment 3 rooms
160.3 – 282.0
885,495 – 1,10M
Apartment
110.6
489,353
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex DOWNTOWN
Residential complex DOWNTOWN
Residential complex DOWNTOWN
Residential complex DOWNTOWN
Residential complex DOWNTOWN
Residential complex DOWNTOWN
Residential complex DOWNTOWN
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$488,423
Area 96–150 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Downtown Residences — Modern Living in the Heart of Kato Paphos Located in the very center of Kato Paphos, Downtown Residences offers stylish 2- and 3-bedroom apartments just a 5-minute walk from the beach, harbor, and tourist area, and only 10 minutes from Kings Avenue Mall. The residences…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
96.0
495,178
Apartment 3 rooms
150.0
576,737
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex ORION
Residential complex ORION
Residential complex ORION
Residential complex ORION
Residential complex ORION
Residential complex ORION
Residential complex ORION
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$986,217
Area 410–455 m²
2 real estate properties 2
ORION VILLAS is an exclusive residential development comprising 10 villas (4 bungalows and 6 two-storey homes), located in the prestigious village of Tala, just 4 minutes from Paphos city center, the beach, and the golf course. Each villa features 3 to 4 bedrooms and is set on a generous plo…
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex Eden Bay — PRESALE – 20% Below Market Until September!
Residential complex Eden Bay — PRESALE – 20% Below Market Until September!
Residential complex Eden Bay — PRESALE – 20% Below Market Until September!
Residential complex Eden Bay — PRESALE – 20% Below Market Until September!
Residential complex Eden Bay — PRESALE – 20% Below Market Until September!
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$325,022
Area 72–411 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Eden bay is a premium residential project in Kato Paphos, blending curvy, Mediterranean-inspired architecture with exceptional comfort and refined living. The development features five buildings with 88 residences, ranging from studios to spacious apartments and exclusive penthouses with pri…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
82.1
419,445
Apartment 2 rooms
153.7
722,378
Apartment 3 rooms
199.2
885,495
Apartment 4 rooms
411.5
1,75M
Studio apartment
72.0
337,886
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex Celestia
Residential complex Celestia
Residential complex Celestia
Residential complex Celestia
Residential complex Celestia
Show all Residential complex Celestia
Residential complex Celestia
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$255,000
Area 66–104 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Welcome to Celestia, a peaceful retreat on the edge of Kato Paphos, where the Mediterranean breeze meets the charm of coastal living. This boutique development offers 16 thoughtfully designed apartments, combining contemporary architecture with elegant interiors to create a timeless sense of…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
65.5
254,997
Apartment 2 rooms
104.2
375,000
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex Davanti Mare
Residential complex Davanti Mare
Residential complex Davanti Mare
Residential complex Davanti Mare
Residential complex Davanti Mare
Show all Residential complex Davanti Mare
Residential complex Davanti Mare
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$1,59M
Area 610 m²
1 real estate property 1
Discover Davanti Mare, an exclusive seafront residence designed for those who seek elegance, privacy, and unobstructed views of the Mediterranean. This luxurious development combines modern architecture with timeless comfort, offering spacious apartments and penthouses just steps from the be…
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex UNIVERSAL ARIAD
Residential complex UNIVERSAL ARIAD
Residential complex UNIVERSAL ARIAD
Residential complex UNIVERSAL ARIAD
Residential complex UNIVERSAL ARIAD
Show all Residential complex UNIVERSAL ARIAD
Residential complex UNIVERSAL ARIAD
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$268,396
Area 59 m²
1 real estate property 1
UNIVERSAL ARIAD — Modern Studio in the Heart of Paphos Located in the highly desirable Universal area of Paphos, UNIVERSAL ARIAD offers a stylish studio apartment ideal for living, holidays, or investment. This contemporary development features an overflow swimming pool, landscaped gardens,…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
59.0
273,804
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex Tress
Residential complex Tress
Residential complex Tress
Residential complex Tress
Residential complex Tress
Residential complex Tress
Residential complex Tress
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$461,388
Area 93 m²
2 real estate properties 2
TRESS is an exclusive three-level residential development, with just one luxurious two-bedroom apartment per floor — ensuring maximum privacy and tranquility. Ideally located in the center of Paphos, the residences are within walking distance of Kings Avenue Mall, just a 2-minute drive to th…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
93.0
466,050 – 524,306
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex Eva Homes
Residential complex Eva Homes
Residential complex Eva Homes
Residential complex Eva Homes
Residential complex Eva Homes
Show all Residential complex Eva Homes
Residential complex Eva Homes
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$676,617
Area 266 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Welcome to EVO Homes — a collection of 12 luxury villas in the prestigious Konia area of Paphos. Each 3-bedroom villa is a blend of timeless design and sustainable innovation, featuring underfloor heating, VRV cooling, photovoltaic systems, and premium finishes. With spacious interiors, priv…
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex Avakas Residences 2
Residential complex Avakas Residences 2
Residential complex Avakas Residences 2
Residential complex Avakas Residences 2
Residential complex Avakas Residences 2
Show all Residential complex Avakas Residences 2
Residential complex Avakas Residences 2
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$1,14M
Area 740 m²
1 real estate property 1
Avakas Residences 2 is an exclusive complex of three modern villas nestled in the serene countryside of Paphos, Cyprus. Surrounded by natural beauty and just a short drive from the famous Avakas Gorge and the sea, each villa offers spacious interiors, private pools, and contemporary design —…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 3 rooms
740.0
1,14M
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex Küünal
Residential complex Küünal
Residential complex Küünal
Residential complex Küünal
Residential complex Küünal
Show all Residential complex Küünal
Residential complex Küünal
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$1,38M
Area 317 m²
1 real estate property 1
Küünal is an exclusive development of ten modern villas located in the prestigious Pharos area of Paphos, just 3 minutes from the sea and close to Kings Avenue Mall. This spacious two-bedroom villa features one bathroom and a guest WC, a private swimming pool, open-plan kitchen, terrace, bui…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 3 rooms
317.0
1,40M
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex MIRAL GARDENS — UNIVERSAL, PAPHOS
Residential complex MIRAL GARDENS — UNIVERSAL, PAPHOS
Residential complex MIRAL GARDENS — UNIVERSAL, PAPHOS
Residential complex MIRAL GARDENS — UNIVERSAL, PAPHOS
Residential complex MIRAL GARDENS — UNIVERSAL, PAPHOS
Residential complex MIRAL GARDENS — UNIVERSAL, PAPHOS
Residential complex MIRAL GARDENS — UNIVERSAL, PAPHOS
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$232,737
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Type: Modern residential complex of three buildings with a central swimming pool Location: Universal area, Paphos — one of the most desirable and peaceful neighborhoods, only 1.7 km from the sea and 1.2 km from the city center Nearby infrastructure: City center – 1.2 km …
Agency
Invest Cafe
Residential complex Quattro
Residential complex Quattro
Residential complex Quattro
Residential complex Quattro
Residential complex Quattro
Residential complex Quattro
Residential complex Quattro
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$415,249
Area 110 m²
1 real estate property 1
QUATRRO is a boutique residential project offering one exclusive apartment per floor across four levels, ensuring maximum privacy and comfort. Each two-bedroom apartment features a spacious open-plan layout, floor-to-ceiling windows, concealed A/C, optional underfloor heating, and a custom-d…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
110.0
419,445
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex Avalon Residence
Residential complex Avalon Residence
Residential complex Avalon Residence
Residential complex Avalon Residence
Residential complex Avalon Residence
Residential complex Avalon Residence
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$355,000
Area 89 m²
1 real estate property 1
Our latest residential project in the village of Emba combines modern comfort with the tranquility of countryside living. The development features 17 spacious villas and 19 stylish apartments, designed with premium materials and thoughtful layouts. Ideally located in the heart of Emba, it of…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
88.8
355,000
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex Lazzero Park
Residential complex Lazzero Park
Residential complex Lazzero Park
Residential complex Lazzero Park
Residential complex Lazzero Park
Show all Residential complex Lazzero Park
Residential complex Lazzero Park
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$417,737
Area 110–120 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Lazzero Park is a premium residential development located in the lively tourist zone of Kato Paphos (Universal), just a short walk from the seafront, harbour, and King’s Avenue Mall. The project features 5 buildings with 56 upscale apartments and an array of resort-style amenities, including…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
110.0 – 120.0
413,621 – 512,655
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex Avalon Gardens 2
Residential complex Avalon Gardens 2
Residential complex Avalon Gardens 2
Residential complex Avalon Gardens 2
Residential complex Avalon Gardens 2
Show all Residential complex Avalon Gardens 2
Residential complex Avalon Gardens 2
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$258,000
Area 60 m²
1 real estate property 1
Avalon Gardens 2 is a complex located in the charming village of Emba, offering a perfect combination of comfort, luxury, and stunning natural surroundings. This stunning property comprises a total of 12 studios, 21 apartments, and 15 villas, providing a wide range of accommodation options. …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
60.1
258,000
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex Noble
Residential complex Noble
Residential complex Noble
Residential complex Noble
Residential complex Noble
Residential complex Noble
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$321,784
Area 107–108 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Located just minutes from the beach and Old Town, this stylish two-bedroom apartment offers the perfect blend of coastal charm and urban convenience. Part of a boutique building with only six residences, it features open-plan living, sea-view balconies, high-end finishes, built-in A/C, priva…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
107.0
326,235
Apartment 2 rooms
108.0
436,922 – 471,876
Association
BitProperty
Apart-hotel Olivia Homes
Apart-hotel Olivia Homes
Apart-hotel Olivia Homes
Apart-hotel Olivia Homes
Apart-hotel Olivia Homes
Show all Apart-hotel Olivia Homes
Apart-hotel Olivia Homes
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$387,592
Area 50–332 m²
14 real estate properties 14
Olivia Homes are elegant villas in Cyprus, blending luxury with nature. Each villa features spacious rooms, modern amenities, and high-quality finishes. With stunning views of the surrounding landscape, expansive terraces, and private pools, these homes offer comfort and privacy. Olivia Home…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
50.0
1,05M
Villa
264.0 – 332.0
576,737 – 623,342
Apartment
79.0 – 90.0
448,573 – 512,655
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex Pine Park
Residential complex Pine Park
Residential complex Pine Park
Residential complex Pine Park
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$453,039
Area 98 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Pine Park is a boutique development of 12 contemporary 2-bedroom luxury apartments, located in the desirable Tombs of the Kings area of Kato Paphos — just minutes from the sea, restaurants, and cultural landmarks. Each apartment features spacious interiors, large covered balconies, and mo…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
98.0
448,573 – 506,829
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex Infinity
Residential complex Infinity
Residential complex Infinity
Residential complex Infinity
Residential complex Infinity
Residential complex Infinity
Residential complex Infinity
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$456,370
Area 120–160 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Infinity is an innovative development located in the very center of Paphos, close to the Town Hall, municipal park, schools, and all essential city amenities. Inspired by the form of a Chinese dragon, the architecture stands out with its futuristic design. The complex features a rooftop pool…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
120.0 – 159.7
461,390 – 626,836
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex The Triangle House
Residential complex The Triangle House
Residential complex The Triangle House
Residential complex The Triangle House
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$870,777
Area 317 m²
1 real estate property 1
The Triangle House is a unique 3-bedroom villa in the prestigious Tombs of the Kings area, just minutes from Venus Beach and local amenities. Featuring iconic triangular architecture, underfloor heating, VRV cooling, 5.2kW solar panels, and A-rated energy efficiency. Includes a spacious livi…
Association
BitProperty
Apartment building La Mer
Apartment building La Mer
Apartment building La Mer
Apartment building La Mer
Apartment building La Mer
Show all Apartment building La Mer
Apartment building La Mer
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$404,444
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Area 66–99 m²
2 real estate properties 2
La Mer is a luxurious residential project located near the UNESCO-protected Tombs of the Kings in Paphos. The development offers stunning sea views and is within walking distance of the beach, making it a prime location to enjoy the famous sunsets of Paphos. Residents will benefit from nearb…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
66.0
413,619
Apartment 2 rooms
99.0
512,655
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex TWINS
Residential complex TWINS
Residential complex TWINS
Residential complex TWINS
Residential complex TWINS
Residential complex TWINS
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$438,319
Area 98 m²
1 real estate property 1
TWINS is a stylish residential project consisting of two apartment buildings with a total of 25 units, located within walking distance of Paphos Old Town and just a 3-minute drive from the sandy beaches of Kato Paphos. These energy-efficient apartments feature floor-to-ceiling windows, VRV c…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
98.0
442,748
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex TM BOUTIQUE
Residential complex TM BOUTIQUE
Residential complex TM BOUTIQUE
Residential complex TM BOUTIQUE
Residential complex TM BOUTIQUE
Residential complex TM BOUTIQUE
Residential complex TM BOUTIQUE
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$523,656
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 3
Area 64–100 m²
5 real estate properties 5
TM Boutique — 5 exclusive one-bedroom apartments, just 280 m from the beach in the Tombs of the Kings area, Paphos. Area from 64 to 100 m². Price from €450,000. TM Boutique is a premium boutique development located in one of the most sought-after areas of Paphos. Just 5 modern one-bedroom…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
64.2 – 100.5
524,306 – 629,168
Developer
Coastal Edge Development LTD
Residential complex Harmony
Residential complex Harmony
Residential complex Harmony
Residential complex Harmony
Residential complex Harmony
Show all Residential complex Harmony
Residential complex Harmony
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$404,531
Area 118–206 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Harmony is a modern boutique development offering 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments with a striking design and open-plan layouts that maximize space and natural light. Located just 700m from the beach and within walking distance to Tombs of the Kings, AUB University, and all key amenities, it c…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
117.6
407,794
Apartment 3 rooms
206.3
652,469
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex City Landmark
Residential complex City Landmark
Residential complex City Landmark
Residential complex City Landmark
Residential complex City Landmark
Show all Residential complex City Landmark
Residential complex City Landmark
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$453,362
Area 104–166 m²
3 real estate properties 3
City Landmark is a premium residential development in the vibrant center of Paphos, Cyprus. Designed with elegance and functionality in mind, the complex offers modern apartments with spacious layouts, high-end finishes, and panoramic city views. Just steps away from shops, restaurants, and …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
103.7
454,398
Apartment 2 rooms
129.8
605,864
Apartment 3 rooms
166.4
827,239
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex ALSOS
Residential complex ALSOS
Residential complex ALSOS
Residential complex ALSOS
Residential complex ALSOS
Show all Residential complex ALSOS
Residential complex ALSOS
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$319,884
Area 94 m²
1 real estate property 1
ALSOS is a project consisting of six luxurious two-bedroom apartments located in the promising residential area of Anavargos in Paphos. The surrounding area offers numerous amenities, including schools and a general hospital. With convenient access to the highway, the city center, and the se…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
94.0
326,235
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex PREMIER
Residential complex PREMIER
Residential complex PREMIER
Residential complex PREMIER
Residential complex PREMIER
Show all Residential complex PREMIER
Residential complex PREMIER
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$530,596
Area 355–390 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Premier Residences is a collection of 20 modern villas located in the charming neighborhood of Emba, Paphos. The project offers a perfect blend of suburban tranquility and urban convenience, with schools, shops, and leisure facilities just minutes away. Each home is thoughtfully designed to …
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex Cityscape Residence
Residential complex Cityscape Residence
Residential complex Cityscape Residence
Residential complex Cityscape Residence
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$265,000
Area 61–86 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Introducing our new project in the vibrant heart of Paphos, offering unmatched convenience and easy access to all essential amenities. The development features 12 thoughtfully designed apartments: 4 spacious two-bedroom units and 8 stylish one-bedroom units. Two-bedroom apartments are perfec…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
61.0
265,000
Apartment 2 rooms
86.0
410,000
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex Luma Genesis
Residential complex Luma Genesis
Residential complex Luma Genesis
Residential complex Luma Genesis
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$187,818
Area 63–91 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Luma Genesis is a modern residential complex located in one of the most promising areas of Paphos, just minutes from the sandy Geroskipou Beach. The project consists of 24 elegantly designed 1- and 2-bedroom apartments, combining contemporary architecture with smart layouts. Residents enjoy …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
62.6
192,246
Apartment 2 rooms
90.6
320,409
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex City 9
Residential complex City 9
Residential complex City 9
Residential complex City 9
Residential complex City 9
Show all Residential complex City 9
Residential complex City 9
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$557,984
Area 132 m²
1 real estate property 1
City 9 is a contemporary residential complex in the heart of Paphos, Cyprus, offering modern apartments and townhouses designed for urban comfort and style. Located just minutes from the city center, schools, shops, and the sea, City 9 combines sleek architecture, quality finishes, and a con…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
132.0
559,259
Association
BitProperty
Apartment building IKARIA Suites
Apartment building IKARIA Suites
Apartment building IKARIA Suites
Apartment building IKARIA Suites
Apartment building IKARIA Suites
Show all Apartment building IKARIA Suites
Apartment building IKARIA Suites
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$454,999
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 4
Area 61–175 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Ikaria Park is a newly launched development offering a fresh, unique design in Paphos. With its modern architecture, this project features a selection of stylish 1- and 2-bedroom apartments, as well as luxurious penthouses. Residents can enjoy top-notch amenities, including a café on the gro…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
61.0
483,527
Apartment 2 rooms
105.0
634,993
Apartment 3 rooms
175.0
1,50M
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex Germasogeia View 2
Residential complex Germasogeia View 2
Residential complex Germasogeia View 2
Residential complex Germasogeia View 2
Residential complex Germasogeia View 2
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$265,000
Area 69–100 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Germasogeia View 2 is a modern residential development in the sought-after Germasogeia area of Limassol. This three-storey building consists of just 8 stylish apartments: 5 one-bedroom and 3 two-bedroom units, each with a covered veranda. The highlight of the third-floor penthouse is its spa…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
69.0
265,000
Apartment 2 rooms
100.0
375,000
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex Akakia Residences
Residential complex Akakia Residences
Residential complex Akakia Residences
Residential complex Akakia Residences
Residential complex Akakia Residences
Show all Residential complex Akakia Residences
Residential complex Akakia Residences
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$225,000
Area 57–139 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Akakia Residences is a development of apartments that combines modern design with a prime location, located in the heart of Paphos city and close to the sea. The modern philosophy of the building is reflected in the fair-faced concrete exterior walls and the use of top-quality marble and par…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
57.0
225,000
Apartment 2 rooms
139.0
427,000
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex Nadia Park
Residential complex Nadia Park
Residential complex Nadia Park
Residential complex Nadia Park
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$416,992
Area 97 m²
1 real estate property 1
Nadia Park offers an exclusive collection of six stylish two-bedroom apartments in the highly desirable Universal area of Paphos. Designed for contemporary living, each residence features an openplan layout, premium finishes, and private balconies that invite natural light and serene views. …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
97.5
425,271
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex Nadia Park
Residential complex Nadia Park
Residential complex Nadia Park
Residential complex Nadia Park
Residential complex Nadia Park
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$420,644
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Area 98 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Approx. 90–95 m² total covered area | Class A energy rating | Heated floors & VRF A/C | Pool, parking & storage Nadia Park is a boutique residential complex with just 6 premium two-bedroom apartments, ideally located in the vibrant Universal area of Paphos — one of the most sought-after nei…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
97.5
425,271 – 454,399
Developer
Coastal Edge Development LTD
Residential complex T House
Residential complex T House
Residential complex T House
Residential complex T House
Residential complex T House
Residential complex T House
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$1,68M
Area 762 m²
1 real estate property 1
T House — Contemporary 4-Bedroom Bungalow in Geroskipou, Pafos This beautifully crafted bungalow blends modern architecture with thoughtful design and premium finishes. Featuring a spacious open-plan living area, a sleek kitchen, underfloor heating, and a cozy fireplace, it offers year-roun…
Association
BitProperty
