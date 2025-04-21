Residential complex DOWNTOWN

Downtown Residences — Modern Living in the Heart of Kato Paphos
Located in the very center of Kato Paphos, Downtown Residences offers stylish 2- and 3-bedroom apartments just a 5-minute walk from the beach, harbor, and tourist area, and only 10 minutes from Kings Avenue Mall. The residences feature spacious layouts, large verandas, sea views from upper floors, premium finishes, underfloor heating, VRV air-conditioning, CCTV, secure gated access, a swimming pool, jacuzzi, and gym. An ideal choice for comfortable living or a high-return investment.