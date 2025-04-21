  1. Realting.com
Residential complex DOWNTOWN

Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Media Media
ID: 26439
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 18/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Paphos District
  • City
    Paphos Municipality

Property characteristics

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

About the complex

Downtown Residences — Modern Living in the Heart of Kato Paphos
Located in the very center of Kato Paphos, Downtown Residences offers stylish 2- and 3-bedroom apartments just a 5-minute walk from the beach, harbor, and tourist area, and only 10 minutes from Kings Avenue Mall. The residences feature spacious layouts, large verandas, sea views from upper floors, premium finishes, underfloor heating, VRV air-conditioning, CCTV, secure gated access, a swimming pool, jacuzzi, and gym. An ideal choice for comfortable living or a high-return investment.

Location on the map

Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

