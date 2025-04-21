Residential complex Tress

TRESS is an exclusive three-level residential development, with just one luxurious two-bedroom apartment per floor — ensuring maximum privacy and tranquility. Ideally located in the center of Paphos, the residences are within walking distance of Kings Avenue Mall, just a 2-minute drive to the harbor and city center, and close to AUB University.

Each apartment is thoughtfully designed and finished to the highest standards, featuring floor-to-ceiling windows, concealed A/C, optional underfloor heating, built-in sanitary ware, large-format tiles, and a custom-designed kitchen. Whether for stylish permanent living or as a high-return investment, TRESS offers a rare blend of comfort, elegance, and location.