Residential complex Tress

6
  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Paphos District
  • City
    Paphos Municipality

About the complex

TRESS is an exclusive three-level residential development, with just one luxurious two-bedroom apartment per floor — ensuring maximum privacy and tranquility. Ideally located in the center of Paphos, the residences are within walking distance of Kings Avenue Mall, just a 2-minute drive to the harbor and city center, and close to AUB University.

Each apartment is thoughtfully designed and finished to the highest standards, featuring floor-to-ceiling windows, concealed A/C, optional underfloor heating, built-in sanitary ware, large-format tiles, and a custom-designed kitchen. Whether for stylish permanent living or as a high-return investment, TRESS offers a rare blend of comfort, elegance, and location.

Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 93.0
Price per m², USD 4,961 – 5,581
Apartment price, USD 461,388 – 519,062

Location on the map

Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

