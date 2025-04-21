  1. Realting.com
Residential complex THE EDGE

Limassol, Cyprus
$256,975
7
ID: 26361
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 11/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Limassol District
  • City
    Limassol

Property characteristics

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

About the complex

A sophisticated residential development in Kissonerga, Paphos, perched on the edge of a cliff with breathtaking views of the Mediterranean Sea. THE EDGE features 12 modern apartments (4 one-bedroom and 8 two-bedroom units), designed for comfort, elegance, and A-class energy efficiency. With spacious verandas, panoramic vistas, custom kitchens, and premium finishes, it offers a refined living experience. Just minutes from the beach, Paphos harbor, restaurants, schools, and shops, THE EDGE is the perfect blend of natural serenity and urban convenience.

Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 55.0
Price per m², USD 4,672
Apartment price, USD 256,975

Location on the map

Limassol, Cyprus

