Residential complex THE EDGE

A sophisticated residential development in Kissonerga, Paphos, perched on the edge of a cliff with breathtaking views of the Mediterranean Sea. THE EDGE features 12 modern apartments (4 one-bedroom and 8 two-bedroom units), designed for comfort, elegance, and A-class energy efficiency. With spacious verandas, panoramic vistas, custom kitchens, and premium finishes, it offers a refined living experience. Just minutes from the beach, Paphos harbor, restaurants, schools, and shops, THE EDGE is the perfect blend of natural serenity and urban convenience.