  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Peyia
  4. Residential complex Blue Horizon Villa

Residential complex Blue Horizon Villa

Peyia, Cyprus
from
$1,27M
BTC
15.1228573
ETH
792.6536085
USDT
1 256 997.4739111
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
10
Leave a request
Show contacts
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Apartments Apartments
Media Media
ID: 27314
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 04/08/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Paphos District
  • Town
    Peyia

Property characteristics

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

About the complex

Blue Horizon is a luxury 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom villa in Cyprus's prestigious Sea Caves area, just 200m from the sea. Surrounded by natural beauty and famous neighbors, this 237 m² designer home on a 582 m² plot offers open-plan living, panoramic sea views, high-end finishes, a smart home system, underfloor heating, VRV A/C, a pool, and parking for 3 cars. With A+ energy efficiency, photovoltaic system, and elegant interiors, it’s ideal for permanent living, a holiday retreat, or investment eligible for Cyprus Permanent Residency.

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 582.0
Price per m², USD 2,185
Apartment price, USD 1,27M

Location on the map

Peyia, Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex ZEUS
Peyia, Cyprus
from
$1,79M
Residential complex Vision
Germasogeia, Cyprus
from
$797,653
Residential complex Nadia Park
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$416,992
Residential complex Noble
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$321,784
Residential complex Eden Bay
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$409,280
You are viewing
Residential complex Blue Horizon Villa
Peyia, Cyprus
from
$1,27M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Residential complex Fig Tree
Residential complex Fig Tree
Paralimni, Cyprus
from
$800,655
Area 99 m²
1 real estate property 1
Fig Tree Residences is a gated apartment complex just 250 m from the iconic Fig Tree Bay in Protaras. Offering spacious 2–3 bedroom units with modern architecture, high-quality finishes, communal pool, and landscaped areas. Ideally located near shops, restaurants, and the town center, it’s p…
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Residential complex TWINS
Residential complex TWINS
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$438,319
Area 98 m²
1 real estate property 1
TWINS is a stylish residential project consisting of two apartment buildings with a total of 25 units, located within walking distance of Paphos Old Town and just a 3-minute drive from the sandy beaches of Kato Paphos. These energy-efficient apartments feature floor-to-ceiling windows, VRV c…
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Residential complex Amber Homes
Residential complex Amber Homes
Kissonerga, Cyprus
from
$546,909
Area 222–288 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Amber Homes is a premium real estate project by Medousa Developers, featuring 10 modern 3-bedroom villas in the picturesque area of Kissonerga, Paphos. These stylish villas offer stunning sea views and exceptional comfort with LG VRF climate systems and underfloor heating. Ideally located, A…
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Cyprus
How to Sell an Apartment in South Cyprus — A Simple Guide for Individuals
25.06.2025
How to Sell an Apartment in South Cyprus — A Simple Guide for Individuals
Cyprus Property in 2025: What Investors and Buyers Need to Know
21.04.2025
Cyprus Property in 2025: What Investors and Buyers Need to Know
Cyprus Attracts Startups: New Terms of “Startup Visa” Program From 2025
04.02.2025
Cyprus Attracts Startups: New Terms of “Startup Visa” Program From 2025
Cyprus Property Market in 2024: Analysis of Purchase and Sale Transactions and Price Dynamics
25.10.2024
Cyprus Property Market in 2024: Analysis of Purchase and Sale Transactions and Price Dynamics
Mortgage in Cyprus. How to Take a Loan to Buy Cypriot Property
16.09.2024
Mortgage in Cyprus. How to Take a Loan to Buy Cypriot Property
Cyprus Property Taxes
21.08.2024
Cyprus Property Taxes
Best Cities for Property Investment in Cyprus
28.05.2024
Best Cities for Property Investment in Cyprus
Cyprus Real Estate Market Overview: Housing Costs, Popular Areas for Investment and Conditions for Obtaining Permanent Residence
15.04.2024
Cyprus Real Estate Market Overview: Housing Costs, Popular Areas for Investment and Conditions for Obtaining Permanent Residence
Show all publications