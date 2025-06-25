Residential complex Blue Horizon Villa

Blue Horizon is a luxury 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom villa in Cyprus's prestigious Sea Caves area, just 200m from the sea. Surrounded by natural beauty and famous neighbors, this 237 m² designer home on a 582 m² plot offers open-plan living, panoramic sea views, high-end finishes, a smart home system, underfloor heating, VRV A/C, a pool, and parking for 3 cars. With A+ energy efficiency, photovoltaic system, and elegant interiors, it’s ideal for permanent living, a holiday retreat, or investment eligible for Cyprus Permanent Residency.