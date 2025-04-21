Residential complex ARTEMIS VILLAS

ARTEMIS is an exclusive development of 23 luxurious three-bedroom, three-bathroom villas located just 200 meters from the beach in the highly desirable area of Kato Paphos. Each villa features a private swimming pool, rooftop garden with optional jacuzzi, electric car charger, and high-tech alarm system. With A-class energy efficiency, spacious layouts, sea and mountain views, and premium finishes, these villas are designed for comfort, security, and style. Ideally situated near schools, shops, and leisure amenities, ARTEMIS offers the perfect blend of luxury and convenience — ideal for permanent living or high-yield investment in Cyprus’ top rental location.