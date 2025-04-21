Apartment in a new building IKARIA Suites

  1. Realting.com
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
ID: 26250
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 29/05/2025

Location

Show on map
    Cyprus
    Paphos District
    Paphos Municipality

Property characteristics

Property parameters

    2027
    4

About the complex

Ikaria Park is a newly launched development offering a fresh, unique design in Paphos. With its modern architecture, this project features a selection of stylish 1- and 2-bedroom apartments, as well as luxurious penthouses. Residents can enjoy top-notch amenities, including a café on the ground floor, a communal swimming pool, an open-air gym, and co-working spaces. The development is located just minutes away from the heart of Paphos, offering easy access to all the city’s attractions.

Ikaria Park also provides secure covered parking, beautifully landscaped gardens, and video-controlled security, ensuring both comfort and peace of mind. It’s the ideal choice for those looking for a modern, convenient lifestyle in one of Paphos’ best locations.

Location on the map

Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

