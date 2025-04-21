Apartment in a new building IKARIA Suites

Ikaria Park is a newly launched development offering a fresh, unique design in Paphos. With its modern architecture, this project features a selection of stylish 1- and 2-bedroom apartments, as well as luxurious penthouses. Residents can enjoy top-notch amenities, including a café on the ground floor, a communal swimming pool, an open-air gym, and co-working spaces. The development is located just minutes away from the heart of Paphos, offering easy access to all the city’s attractions.

Ikaria Park also provides secure covered parking, beautifully landscaped gardens, and video-controlled security, ensuring both comfort and peace of mind. It’s the ideal choice for those looking for a modern, convenient lifestyle in one of Paphos’ best locations.