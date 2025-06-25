  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Blue View Lifestyle Apartments in Kapparis

Kapparis, Cyprus
$234,536
ID: 27997
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 15/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Famagusta District
  • Town
    Paralimni
  • Village
    Kapparis

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

About the complex

Blue View Lifestyle Apartments in Kapparis is the right neighborhood for you and your family, with highlighted customized apartments some of which are loft-type condos.   The project’s main characteristic, however, is its round shape swimming pool with a great pairing of a wide selection of swim-up apartments.  A feature which makes this estate unique in many ways.  Designed by a nostalgic design theory, a novel spot inside these well-developed landscaped areas is inviting for residents and visitors.   Nonetheless, there are cutting-edge design elements, state of the art swimming pool and other shortsighted materials making a statement of extravagance.   Welcoming to discerning families and individuals who value privacy and a special lifestyle, Blue View combines prosperity, leisure and a pleasant holiday environment.   last, but not least, the project offers magnificent sea views of the Famagusta coast and conveys a special encounter to every one of the its unique residents.

Location on the map

Kapparis, Cyprus
