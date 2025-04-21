  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Apollo Court

Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3
ID: 26437
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 18/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Paphos District
  • Town
    Yeroskipou

Property characteristics

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

About the complex

Apollo Court — Contemporary 3-Bedroom Residences in Geroskipou, Paphos
Apollo Court is a stylish development of just four modern semi-detached homes, each with three bedrooms, located in the prestigious Koloni area of Geroskipou, near the Elea Golf course. These spacious residences feature large verandas, private rooftops with sea views, energy-efficient construction, private entrances, and no communal fees. Within walking distance to supermarkets, bakeries, pharmacies, and cafes, and just a 5-minute drive from the beach and Paphos city center. An excellent choice for both living and investment.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 150.0
Price per m², USD 2,950
Apartment price, USD 442,453

Location on the map

Yeroskipou, Cyprus

Similar complexes
Residential complex DOWNTOWN
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$488,423
Apartment building SERENITY RESIDENCE
Cyprus
from
$376,358
Residential complex CIRVIS
Chloraka, Cyprus
from
$251,264
Residence URBAN CITY
Larnaca, Cyprus
Price on request
Residential complex Cypress Park
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$216,485
Other complexes
Residential complex Nadia Park
Residential complex Nadia Park
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$416,992
Area 97 m²
1 real estate property 1
Nadia Park offers an exclusive collection of six stylish two-bedroom apartments in the highly desirable Universal area of Paphos. Designed for contemporary living, each residence features an openplan layout, premium finishes, and private balconies that invite natural light and serene views. …
Association
BitProperty
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Apartment building HORIZON
Apartment building HORIZON
Larnaca District, Cyprus
from
$327,343
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 20
Area 90 m²
1 real estate property 1
S.L.K Company, a renowned developer with extensive experience in Israel, is proud to announce its expansion into Cyprus with the launch of the HORIZON project. This flagship development is a visionary blend of luxury, convenience, and breathtaking design, located just 450 meters from the pri…
Developer
FIVE TREES LTD
Residential complex Almond Villas
Residential complex Almond Villas
Episkopi, Cyprus
from
$564,000
Area 199–369 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Almond Villas is an exclusive collection of 9 luxury villas nestled among almond and olive trees in the scenic hills of Episkopi, Paphos. Designed with spacious, light-filled interiors, each villa features VRV climate control, underfloor heating, and floor-to-ceiling windows that open to bre…
Association
BitProperty
