Residential complex Apollo Court

Apollo Court — Contemporary 3-Bedroom Residences in Geroskipou, Paphos
Apollo Court is a stylish development of just four modern semi-detached homes, each with three bedrooms, located in the prestigious Koloni area of Geroskipou, near the Elea Golf course. These spacious residences feature large verandas, private rooftops with sea views, energy-efficient construction, private entrances, and no communal fees. Within walking distance to supermarkets, bakeries, pharmacies, and cafes, and just a 5-minute drive from the beach and Paphos city center. An excellent choice for both living and investment.