  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Long-term rental
  4. Apartment

Long term rental apartments in Cyprus

Paphos Municipality
4
Nicosia
32
Larnaca
14
Limassol
66
Apartment Delete
302 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/3
Welcome to this charming 1-bedroom apartment nestled in the heart of Zakaki, Limassol. Situa…
$1,537
per month
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
This modern two bedroom flat located in Engomi area close to all amenities and services. Th…
$1,308
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
New modern 2 bedroom apartment in Potamos Germasogeia, near Papas supermarket, just 700 mete…
$3,220
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 2
Very central 3 bedroom flat in Limassol just off Makarios Avenue 167sqm 2nd Floor 3 bedrooms…
$2,744
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Floor 25/35
Luxury apartment for rent in an elite complex on the seashore, in the Neapolis area, Limasso…
$12,075
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
Floor 4
Modern 3bedroom Fully Furnished Deluxe Apartment in Complex Location: In the heart of the To…
$2,791
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Two-bedroom apartment with nice veranda in a great location in Larnaca for rent! The apartme…
$1,090
per month
4 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 135 m²
The building offers an elegant and distinctive architectural presence, while also blending w…
$2,994
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
For Rent: 2 Bed apartment - AGIOS ATHANASIOS 2 BED + 2 BATH 90 sqm internal + 35 sqm Covere…
$2,086
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Strovolos, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Luxurious 2 bedroom apartment partly furnsihed in an exclusive, quiet neighborhood in Old St…
$1,199
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol District, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Luxury 2 bedroom apartment Near market pharmacy scool, Super Home Center, coffee shops, supe…
$1,976
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Limassol District, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Price includes internet and building maintenance fees. (Except electricity water and others …
$2,197
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 1
Utilities such as water, electricity, annual refuse collection and internet are payable extr…
$1,976
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
Floor 2
A stunning representation of contemporary Mediterranean architecture – a sanctuary for all w…
$10,197
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 122 m²
Welcome to this exceptional three-bedroom contemporary penthouse located in the tranquil sub…
$408,683
per month
Apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
Apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Area 37 m²
This modern Studio Apartment situated in the Lakatamia near Lidl area, just a stone's throw …
$763
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
This Modern building is Situated in the heart of the city and offers a resort-style faciliti…
$2,180
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Kallepeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kallepeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2
2bdrm 2bathrooms fully furnished in a family orientated well maintained complex in sought af…
$1,317
per month
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 6
Exclusive Penthouse in the Heart of Limassol with Panoramic Sea Views! This elegant five-ro…
$3,842
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Kouklia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Kouklia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 2
AL02 is a beautiful 3-bedroom Premium Serviced Apartment located on the Alexander Heights co…
$3,293
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
2 bedroom apartment Close to all amenities and the sea, uncovered private Parking space avai…
$2,031
per month
Apartment in Strovolos, Cyprus
Apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 456 m²
New upscale office spaces available for RENT 684sqm in  Strovolos Area, conveniently located…
$11,927
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Limassol District, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 112 m²
We're excited to introduce an outstanding opportunity in the lively Germasogeia neighborhood…
$3,269
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 2
This well-situated 2-bedroom apartment in the heart of Agios Athanasios offers the perfect b…
$2,634
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1
First floor Apartment with 2 bedrooms, dining room, kitchen, salon and 2 toilets near Americ…
$1,647
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Limassol District, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1
- Fully renovated very spacious 3 bedroom apartment on 1st floor in a private small building…
$2,195
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Ayios Ioannis, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Ayios Ioannis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4
A wonderful spacious apartment for rent with a view of the city, convenient location, clos…
$1,647
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Floor 1/4
This luxurious apartment with a common swimming pool. Surrounded by pedestrian and green are…
$3,622
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3
Spacious apartment with two bedrooms, living room, kitchen and balcony (100m2) Developed inf…
$2,141
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 4
Under floor heating High ceiling Gated complex with sw pool Sea view and mount view 2 deposi…
$3,293
per month
