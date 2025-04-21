  1. Realting.com
Residential complex ELPEZ

Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$1,44M
BTC
17.1738303
ETH
900.1538693
USDT
1 427 472.3885135
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
10
Address
Params
Description
Apartments
Media
ID: 26422
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 17/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Paphos District
  • Town
    Yeroskipou

Property characteristics

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

About the complex

 

El Pez luxury living is located where natural beauty and history meet. The site, 150 meters away frombeautiful sandy beaches and is home to 7 luxurious villas, strategically placed in order to enjoy a viewtowards the Mediterranean Sea.The villas not only represent the beauty of the Mediterranean, but also depict the ancient history of thesite. The magnificent tombs of the Kings shed the light of inspiration for the architectural design. Theearthy-coloured, plaster walls blend beautifully with the local landscape, creating a sense of belongingto the site.

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 261.0
Price per m², USD 5,532
Apartment price, USD 1,44M

Location on the map

Yeroskipou, Cyprus

