Residential complex ELPEZ

El Pez luxury living is located where natural beauty and history meet. The site, 150 meters away frombeautiful sandy beaches and is home to 7 luxurious villas, strategically placed in order to enjoy a viewtowards the Mediterranean Sea.The villas not only represent the beauty of the Mediterranean, but also depict the ancient history of thesite. The magnificent tombs of the Kings shed the light of inspiration for the architectural design. Theearthy-coloured, plaster walls blend beautifully with the local landscape, creating a sense of belongingto the site.