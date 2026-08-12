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Lands for sale in Cyprus

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3 350 properties total found
Plot of land in Nicosia, Cyprus
Plot of land
Nicosia, Cyprus
Residential field in Aglantzia, Nicosia. It has an irregular shape with an inclined surface …
$230,627
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Plot of land in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Plot of land
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
1/2 share in Agia Napa in Famagusta. It is located close to all necessary services and ameni…
$575,962
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Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
A rare opportunity to acquire a 114 m² residential plot in the heart of Limassol, offered wi…
$317,929
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Plot of land in Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Plot of land
Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Nice square shape plot located in Souni Zanakia area is now available. The plot which is 729…
$150,259
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Plot of land in Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Plot of land
Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Prime Residential Plot in a Peaceful Location A fantastic opportunity to acquire a 752 m² …
$161,647
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Plot of land in Koili, Cyprus
Plot of land
Koili, Cyprus
Residential field in Koili, Paphos, situated about 120 m northwest of the community's elemen…
$88,792
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Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Discover an exceptional opportunity in Neapolis, Limassol, with a plot ideally situated just…
$1,56M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Plot of land in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Plot of land
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
A big plot for sale located in the heart of Paphos.  This plot falls in two palnning zones, …
$6,92M
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Plot of land in Erimi Municipality, Cyprus
Plot of land
Erimi Municipality, Cyprus
1/5 share of a residential field in Erimi, Limassol. It has an irregular shape with an even …
$362,856
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Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Land for Sale in Zakaki, Limasol. Falls into Residential zone with Building density 40% and …
$1,90M
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Plot of land in Larnaca, Cyprus
Plot of land
Larnaca, Cyprus
Residential plot in an attractive location in the Chrysopolitissa, in Larnaca. The property …
$415,129
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Plot of land in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Plot of land
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
An exceptional 850 m² residential building plot is now available for sale in the prestigious…
$1,50M
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Plot of land in Alaminos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Alaminos, Cyprus
3 touristic field in Alaminos village, in Larnaca. The field offers a view to the sea. The p…
$4,61M
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Plot of land in Episkopi Municipality, Cyprus
Plot of land
Episkopi Municipality, Cyprus
1/2 share of a residential field in Episkopi Limassol. The property it is ideally situated c…
$460,770
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Plot of land in Peyia, Cyprus
Plot of land
Peyia, Cyprus
Discover an outstanding investment opportunity with two adjacent residential plots in Peyia …
$461,255
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Plot of land in Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Plot of land
Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Huge land for sale in Souni-Zanakia, Limassol. It has an area of 270,000 sq.m. Falls into re…
$23,06M
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Plot of land in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Plot of land
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Property Overview & Description Located in the established and quiet residential neighborhoo…
$288,938
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Plot of land in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Plot of land
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
An excellent opportunity to acquire a residential plot in the sought-after parish of Agios A…
$334,410
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Plot of land in Monagrouli, Cyprus
Plot of land
Monagrouli, Cyprus
An excellent opportunity to acquire a 1,160m² residential field in the picturesque village o…
$173,363
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Plot of land in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Plot of land
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Commercial land in Columbia area of Limassol This property is located in prestigious area,…
$4,99M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Plot of land in Polis, Cyprus
Plot of land
Polis, Cyprus
Seafront land is located in the beautiful area of Polis Chrysochou with its crystal clear wa…
$4,90M
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Plot of land in Foinikaria, Cyprus
Plot of land
Foinikaria, Cyprus
Residential plot located in Finikaria, Limassol. The plot has 1092sqm land with building den…
$289,214
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Plot of land in Yeri, Cyprus
Plot of land
Yeri, Cyprus
Residential plot located in Geri, Nicosia. The property has a rectangular shape and a flat s…
$326,989
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Plot of land in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Plot of land
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
The field of 3,283sqm is in a residential zone H4 with a density of 40% and cover of 25%. Th…
$590,232
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Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Exceptional Golf & Lifestyle Community in West Limassol Welcome to one of the most ambiti…
$601,641
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Plot of land in Tala, Cyprus
Plot of land
Tala, Cyprus
Residential Land for Sale – 1,000 m² Plot with Panoramic Views in Tala, Paphos A prime plot…
$285,432
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Plot of land in Agios Georgios, Cyprus
Plot of land
Agios Georgios, Cyprus
Residential Plot for Sale – Agios Georgios, Limassol Prime residential plot located in Agios…
$588,910
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Plot of land in Anarita, Cyprus
Plot of land
Anarita, Cyprus
For sale, residential land in the community of Anarita in Paphos.The land falls into the res…
$681,127
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Plot of land in Polis, Cyprus
Plot of land
Polis, Cyprus
Seafront land is located 1.4km from the beautiful Latchi Marina, with shops, cafes and local…
$4,25M
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Plot of land in Skarinou, Cyprus
Plot of land
Skarinou, Cyprus
Residential building plot of 1,600 m² in Skarinou village, Larnaca district. The plot is lo…
$171,259
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
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