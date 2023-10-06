Lands for sale in Cyprus

Show property on map Show properties list
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 1035 sq.m. In Limassol
€1,19M
Plot of land in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Plot of land
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1035 sq.meters in Limassol. Plots for sale with Sea View Agios Tychonas Bui…
€1,19M
Plot of land in Nicosia District, Cyprus
Plot of land
Nicosia District, Cyprus
Area 545 m²
Development site for sale in Nicosia, the capital of Cyprus. The site is close to all major …
€170,850
Plot of land in Famagusta, Cyprus
Plot of land
Famagusta, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 492 sq.meters in Agia Napa. The property is a corner commercial plot in Fre…
€70,000
Plot of land in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Plot of land
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Engomi Plots No. 36 is a building plot for sale in Nicosia, the capital of Cyprus. The plot …
€175,000
Plot of land in Strovolos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 299 m²
Introducing a one-of-a-kind commercial property nestled in the heart of Nicosia. This unique…
€2,50M
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 1800 sq.m. In Limassol. It has a view of the sea, the mountains
€1,01M
Plot of land in Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Plot of land
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1800 sq.meters in Limassol. The land has a sea view, mountain view. Residen…
€1,01M
Plot of land in Tala, Cyprus
Plot of land
Tala, Cyprus
Area 114 m²
Discover a remarkable opportunity to own an established restaurant located in the village of…
€485,000
Plot of land in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Plot of land
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 528 sq.meters in Nicosia
€164,900
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 622 sq.m. In Limassol
€395,000
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 3986 sq.m. In Limassol
€735,000
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 5790 sq.m. In Limassol
€1,73M
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Land for sale in the area of 896 sq.m. In Limassol
€1,09M
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 1004 sq.m. In Limassol
€395,000
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 881 sq.m. In Limassol
€890,000
Plot of land in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Plot of land
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 896 sq.meters in Limassol. Plot: 896m2 in Linopetra in Linopetra / Germasog…
€1,09M
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 622 sq.meters in Limassol. Plot: 622m2 in Laiki Lefkothea, in a dead end se…
€395,000
Plot of land in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Plot of land
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5790 sq.meters in Limassol. Field for sale in Agios Tychonas, 5790m2 with a…
€1,73M
Plot of land in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Plot of land
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3986 sq.meters in Limassol. Field for sale in Agios Tychonas, 3986m2 with a…
€735,000
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 881 sq.meters in Limassol. Plot: 881m2 in Kapsalos on the highway. South an…
€890,000
Plot of land in Moni, Cyprus
Plot of land
Moni, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2936 sq.meters in Limassol. Field for sale, 2936m2 at Anadasmos of Moni nex…
€145,000
Plot of land in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Plot of land
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1004 sq.meters in Limassol. Under separation plot: 1004m2 with view at Agio…
€395,000
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 611 sq.m. In Limassol
€490,000
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
€460,000
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 752 sq.m. In Limassol
€315,000
