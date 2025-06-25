Residential complex Avalon Gardens 2

Avalon Gardens 2 is a complex located in the charming village of Emba, offering a perfect combination of comfort, luxury, and stunning natural surroundings. This stunning property comprises a total of 12 studios, 21 apartments, and 15 villas, providing a wide range of accommodation options. Each unit is finished with traditional stone and wood cladding, seamlessly blending into the natural surroundings and creating a warm and inviting atmosphere. The studios are perfect for individuals or couples, featuring a comfortable sleeping area, a fully equipped kitchenette, and a modern bathroom. The apartments are ideal for families or groups of friends, offering spacious living areas, fully equipped kitchens, and private balconies or patios to relax and enjoy the beautiful views. For those seeking a more luxurious experience, our villas are the perfect choice. These spacious and beautifully designed homes feature 3 bedrooms, a private/communal pool, and large outdoor areas, perfect for entertaining and relaxing. One of the highlights of the complex is the communal pool, where guests can enjoy a refreshing swim or simply lounge poolside with a good book. The pool area is the perfect place to unwind and soak up the Mediterranean sunshine.