  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Paphos Municipality
  4. Residential complex Avalon Gardens 2

Residential complex Avalon Gardens 2

Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$258,000
BTC
3.0688586
ETH
160.8520019
USDT
255 080.6025043
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
8
Leave a request
ID: 27574
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 08/09/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Paphos District
  • City
    Paphos Municipality

Property characteristics

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Gym

About the complex

Avalon Gardens 2 is a complex located in the charming village of Emba, offering a perfect combination of comfort, luxury, and stunning natural surroundings. This stunning property comprises a total of 12 studios, 21 apartments, and 15 villas, providing a wide range of accommodation options. Each unit is finished with traditional stone and wood cladding, seamlessly blending into the natural surroundings and creating a warm and inviting atmosphere. The studios are perfect for individuals or couples, featuring a comfortable sleeping area, a fully equipped kitchenette, and a modern bathroom. The apartments are ideal for families or groups of friends, offering spacious living areas, fully equipped kitchens, and private balconies or patios to relax and enjoy the beautiful views. For those seeking a more luxurious experience, our villas are the perfect choice. These spacious and beautifully designed homes feature 3 bedrooms, a private/communal pool, and large outdoor areas, perfect for entertaining and relaxing. One of the highlights of the complex is the communal pool, where guests can enjoy a refreshing swim or simply lounge poolside with a good book. The pool area is the perfect place to unwind and soak up the Mediterranean sunshine.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 60.1
Price per m², USD 4,294
Apartment price, USD 258,000

Location on the map

Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Education
Healthcare

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Ariel Residence
Paralimni, Cyprus
from
$759,745
Residential complex Vision
Germasogeia, Cyprus
from
$402,197
Residential complex Vision
Germasogeia, Cyprus
from
$797,653
Residential complex Elite Residences
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$971,078
Residential complex Flow
Foinikaria, Cyprus
from
$385,195
You are viewing
Residential complex Avalon Gardens 2
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$258,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Azure Vista
Residential complex Azure Vista
Residential complex Azure Vista
Residential complex Azure Vista
Residential complex Azure Vista
Residential complex Azure Vista
Residential complex Azure Vista
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$718,269
Area 185 m²
1 real estate property 1
Azure Vista Villas — Contemporary Living with Panoramic Sea Views in Yeroskipou, Paphos Azure Vista Villas is a modern residential project located in the elevated area of Yeroskipou–Ayia Marinouda, just 5 minutes from the sandy beaches of Paphos and the city center. Each three-bedroom villa…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 3 rooms
185.0
732,078
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Residential complex T House
Residential complex T House
Residential complex T House
Residential complex T House
Residential complex T House
Residential complex T House
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$1,68M
Area 762 m²
1 real estate property 1
T House — Contemporary 4-Bedroom Bungalow in Geroskipou, Pafos This beautifully crafted bungalow blends modern architecture with thoughtful design and premium finishes. Featuring a spacious open-plan living area, a sleek kitchen, underfloor heating, and a cozy fireplace, it offers year-roun…
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Residential complex SELARON RESIDENCE
Residential complex SELARON RESIDENCE
Residential complex SELARON RESIDENCE
Residential complex SELARON RESIDENCE
Residential complex SELARON RESIDENCE
Show all Residential complex SELARON RESIDENCE
Residential complex SELARON RESIDENCE
Famagusta District, Cyprus
from
$183,723
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
WELCOME TO SELARON RESIDENCE where modern elegance meets coastal charm in the heart of Long Beach district, Famagusta. Nestled in 500 meters from pristine sandy beaches and just 50 meters from Long Beach forest, within easy access to major roads and highways. Comprising 48 exquisite flats, i…
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Cyprus
How to Sell an Apartment in South Cyprus — A Simple Guide for Individuals
25.06.2025
How to Sell an Apartment in South Cyprus — A Simple Guide for Individuals
Cyprus Property in 2025: What Investors and Buyers Need to Know
21.04.2025
Cyprus Property in 2025: What Investors and Buyers Need to Know
Cyprus Attracts Startups: New Terms of “Startup Visa” Program From 2025
04.02.2025
Cyprus Attracts Startups: New Terms of “Startup Visa” Program From 2025
Cyprus Property Market in 2024: Analysis of Purchase and Sale Transactions and Price Dynamics
25.10.2024
Cyprus Property Market in 2024: Analysis of Purchase and Sale Transactions and Price Dynamics
Mortgage in Cyprus. How to Take a Loan to Buy Cypriot Property
16.09.2024
Mortgage in Cyprus. How to Take a Loan to Buy Cypriot Property
Cyprus Property Taxes
21.08.2024
Cyprus Property Taxes
Best Cities for Property Investment in Cyprus
28.05.2024
Best Cities for Property Investment in Cyprus
Cyprus Real Estate Market Overview: Housing Costs, Popular Areas for Investment and Conditions for Obtaining Permanent Residence
15.04.2024
Cyprus Real Estate Market Overview: Housing Costs, Popular Areas for Investment and Conditions for Obtaining Permanent Residence
Show all publications