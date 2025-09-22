Residential complex MIRAL GARDENS — UNIVERSAL, PAPHOS

Type: Modern residential complex of three buildings with a central swimming pool
Location: Universal area, Paphos — one of the most desirable and peaceful neighborhoods, only 1.7 km from the sea and 1.2 km from the city center
Nearby infrastructure:
City center – 1.2 km
Old town – 800 m
Supermarket – 900 m
Beach – 1.7 km
Paphos International Airport – 15 km
🌿 About the Project
MIRAL GARDENS is a luxury residential complex consisting of three detached buildings with a swimming pool in the center.
Located in the heart of Universal, Paphos’s most popular residential and investment district, it offers a perfect blend of tranquility and convenience — just minutes from the sea, shops, pharmacies, restaurants, and schools.
The architecture combines clean modern lines with large panoramic windows and spacious balconies.
Each apartment comes with a storage room (~4 m²), covered parking, and energy-efficient systems including underfloor heating and AC provisions.
Penthouses offer the option to install a private jacuzzi or rooftop pool.
🏢 Project Layout
Each building (A, B1, B2) includes:
1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments
Penthouses with large terraces and BBQ areas
Underground parking with EV charging
Private storage and elevator access
Ceiling height: 3.4 m
🌸 Key Features
Central swimming pool and landscaped gardens
Spacious balconies and BBQ areas
Covered parking & private storage for each apartment
Energy-efficient Class A design
Solar panels and smart home infrastructure
Short walking distance to all amenities and the coastline
💼 Why Invest in MIRAL GARDENS
Prime location in the Universal area — one of the most in-demand districts in Paphos
Starting prices from €200,000, eligible for Cyprus residence permit and rental investment programs
High liquidity: 4 out of 7 apartments in Block B2 already sold
Expected capital growth of 10–15% by completion
Perfect for living, holiday home, or short-term rental income
✨ MIRAL GARDENS — where modern design meets Mediterranean lifestyle.
Your new home or investment opportunity in the heart of Paphos.