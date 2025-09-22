Residential complex MIRAL GARDENS — UNIVERSAL, PAPHOS

Type: Modern residential complex of three buildings with a central swimming pool

Location: Universal area, Paphos — one of the most desirable and peaceful neighborhoods, only 1.7 km from the sea and 1.2 km from the city center

Nearby infrastructure:

City center – 1.2 km

Old town – 800 m

Supermarket – 900 m

Beach – 1.7 km

Paphos International Airport – 15 km

🌿 About the Project

MIRAL GARDENS is a luxury residential complex consisting of three detached buildings with a swimming pool in the center.

Located in the heart of Universal, Paphos’s most popular residential and investment district, it offers a perfect blend of tranquility and convenience — just minutes from the sea, shops, pharmacies, restaurants, and schools.

The architecture combines clean modern lines with large panoramic windows and spacious balconies.

Each apartment comes with a storage room (~4 m²), covered parking, and energy-efficient systems including underfloor heating and AC provisions.

Penthouses offer the option to install a private jacuzzi or rooftop pool.

🏢 Project Layout

Each building (A, B1, B2) includes:

1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments

Penthouses with large terraces and BBQ areas

Underground parking with EV charging

Private storage and elevator access

Ceiling height: 3.4 m

🌸 Key Features

Central swimming pool and landscaped gardens

Spacious balconies and BBQ areas

Covered parking & private storage for each apartment

Energy-efficient Class A design

Solar panels and smart home infrastructure

Short walking distance to all amenities and the coastline

💼 Why Invest in MIRAL GARDENS

Prime location in the Universal area — one of the most in-demand districts in Paphos

Starting prices from €200,000 , eligible for Cyprus residence permit and rental investment programs

High liquidity: 4 out of 7 apartments in Block B2 already sold

Expected capital growth of 10–15% by completion

Perfect for living, holiday home, or short-term rental income

✨ MIRAL GARDENS — where modern design meets Mediterranean lifestyle.

Your new home or investment opportunity in the heart of Paphos.