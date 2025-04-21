Residential complex Jewel Of The Seacaves

Jewel of the Seacaves — Luxury Villas in One of Paphos’ Most Prestigious Coastal Areas
Jewel of the Seacaves is located in the stunning Sea Caves area, just a 4-minute walk from the sea and a 5-minute drive from Coral Bay, local shops, and Peyia village center. Each villa features a contemporary design, spacious layout, premium finishes, private garden, and optional swimming pool. Surrounded by nature with panoramic sea views, this project offers the perfect blend of privacy, elegance, and coastal living — ideal for permanent residence, holiday home, or a high-end investment in Cyprus.