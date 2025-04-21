  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Peyia
  4. Residential complex Jewel Of The Seacaves

Residential complex Jewel Of The Seacaves

Peyia, Cyprus
from
$2,59M
BTC
30.8384488
ETH
1 616.3749520
USDT
2 563 262.4512455
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
8
Leave a request
Show contacts
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Apartments Apartments
Media Media
ID: 26484
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/06/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Paphos District
  • Town
    Peyia

Property characteristics

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

About the complex

Jewel of the Seacaves — Luxury Villas in One of Paphos’ Most Prestigious Coastal Areas
Jewel of the Seacaves is located in the stunning Sea Caves area, just a 4-minute walk from the sea and a 5-minute drive from Coral Bay, local shops, and Peyia village center. Each villa features a contemporary design, spacious layout, premium finishes, private garden, and optional swimming pool. Surrounded by nature with panoramic sea views, this project offers the perfect blend of privacy, elegance, and coastal living — ideal for permanent residence, holiday home, or a high-end investment in Cyprus.

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 3 000.0
Price per m², USD 941
Apartment price, USD 2,82M

Location on the map

Peyia, Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building AQUA RESIDENCE APT 201A
Larnaca District, Cyprus
from
$303,333
Residential complex MARE
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$595,288
Residential complex Panorama apartments
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$329,189
Residential complex Tress
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$461,388
Residence 360 Nicosia
Strovolos, Cyprus
Price on request
You are viewing
Residential complex Jewel Of The Seacaves
Peyia, Cyprus
from
$2,59M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Residential complex MESOYI RESIDENCE 8
Residential complex MESOYI RESIDENCE 8
Tremithousa, Cyprus
from
$513,294
Area 201 m²
1 real estate property 1
MESOYI RESIDENCES 8 is a large-scale residential development set across more than 35,000 m² of serene rural landscape, just minutes from Paphos city center and key amenities. The project features over 80 modern villas with 3 to 6 bedrooms, plot sizes ranging from 270 to 360 m², and internal …
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Residential complex Proekt Blue Star v Pafos
Residential complex Proekt Blue Star v Pafos
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$228,472
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
The Blue Star project is a modern, comfortable residential complex in the center of Paphos, located in the Universal area. Ideal for both accommodation and investment. About the complex: Location: In the center of Paphos, in the Universal area. There are many shops, restaurants, cafes …
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Residential complex Breeze Residence
Residential complex Breeze Residence
Larnaca District, Cyprus
from
$181,562
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 4
Area 74–241 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Breeze Residence is a premium off-plan residential complex in Livadia, Larnaca, Cyprus, with delivery in December 2027. Comprising two three-story blocks, it offers 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartments ranging from 96 m² to 240.5 m², priced from €180,000 to €410,000. Penthouses feature private r…
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Cyprus
Cyprus Property in 2025: What Investors and Buyers Need to Know
21.04.2025
Cyprus Property in 2025: What Investors and Buyers Need to Know
Cyprus Attracts Startups: New Terms of “Startup Visa” Program From 2025
04.02.2025
Cyprus Attracts Startups: New Terms of “Startup Visa” Program From 2025
Cyprus Property Market in 2024: Analysis of Purchase and Sale Transactions and Price Dynamics
25.10.2024
Cyprus Property Market in 2024: Analysis of Purchase and Sale Transactions and Price Dynamics
Mortgage in Cyprus. How to Take a Loan to Buy Cypriot Property
16.09.2024
Mortgage in Cyprus. How to Take a Loan to Buy Cypriot Property
Cyprus Property Taxes
21.08.2024
Cyprus Property Taxes
Best Cities for Property Investment in Cyprus
28.05.2024
Best Cities for Property Investment in Cyprus
Cyprus Real Estate Market Overview: Housing Costs, Popular Areas for Investment and Conditions for Obtaining Permanent Residence
15.04.2024
Cyprus Real Estate Market Overview: Housing Costs, Popular Areas for Investment and Conditions for Obtaining Permanent Residence
Cyprus Golden Knowledge Program to Attract Tech Talent
09.07.2024
Cyprus Golden Knowledge Program to Attract Tech Talent
Show all publications