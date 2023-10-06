UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Commercial
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Shop
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Office
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
UZS
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Cyprus
Commercial
Offices
Offices for Sale in Cyprus
Greater Nicosia
37
Limassol
28
Limassol
14
Mesa Geitonia
12
Larnaca
11
Strovolos
11
Pafos
10
demos agiou athanasiou
9
koinoteta agiou tychona
7
Kiti
4
Nicosia
4
Lakatamia
3
Show more
Show less
Office
Clear all
141 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Office
Strovolos, Cyprus
An office in Agios Demetrios. The office is located on the second floor (no.3) and occupies …
Price on request
Recommend
Office
Strovolos, Cyprus
An office in Agios Demetrios. The office is located on the first floor and occupies the enti…
Price on request
Recommend
Office
Strovolos, Cyprus
An office in Agios Demetrios. The office is located on the third floor, and it is part of a…
Price on request
Recommend
Office
Larnaca, Cyprus
Whole 5th floor, sea view office situated on the top floor of a five storey building.The off…
Price on request
Recommend
Office
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
597 m²
1
€3,00M
Recommend
Office
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
605 m²
5
Office for sale with a roof garden on the fifth floor in a building under construction. It i…
€5,30M
Recommend
Office
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
67 m²
€611,000
Recommend
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
305 m²
The office is for sale in a new commercial building located on one of the busiest shopping s…
€1,80M
Recommend
Office
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
An office for sale in a plot of 244 sq.m.It can be used as 3 offices.FeaturesKitchen and WCA…
Price on request
Recommend
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
The property under consideration is comprised of four office units in one floor, primely loc…
Price on request
Recommend
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Constracted as the cornerstone of a long term vision to redefine Limassol's commercial lands…
Price on request
Recommend
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
New project is located in the cosmopolitan sought after area of Limassol, Zakaki.Key Feature…
Price on request
Recommend
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
New project is located in the cosmopolitan sought after area of Limassol, Zakaki.Key Feature…
Price on request
Recommend
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
New project is located in the cosmopolitan sought after area of Limassol, Zakaki.Key Feature…
Price on request
Recommend
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
New project is located in the cosmopolitan sought after area of Limassol, Zakaki.Key Feature…
Price on request
Recommend
Office
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Luxury office in Lenopetra, Limassol.Internal Covered 420 sqmVeranda Uncovered 325 sqmStore …
Price on request
Recommend
Office
Larnaca, Cyprus
This office is located in a prime location in Larnaca. It lies at the crossroads between the…
Price on request
Recommend
Office
Larnaca, Cyprus
This office is located in a prime location in Larnaca. It lies at the crossroads between the…
Price on request
Recommend
Office
Larnaca, Cyprus
This office is located in a prime location in Larnaca. It lies at the crossroads between the…
Price on request
Recommend
Office
Larnaca, Cyprus
This office is located in a prime location in Larnaca. It lies at the crossroads between the…
Price on request
Recommend
Office
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Whole floor office space situated on the third-floor of a mixed-use building and located in …
Price on request
Recommend
Office
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
This concerns three whole floor and a half floor of office spaces situated on a six-storey c…
Price on request
Recommend
Office
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Office in a landmark location with great visibility on Larnakos Avenue situated on the 1st f…
Price on request
Recommend
Office
Lakatamia, Cyprus
Centrally located in Agios Antonios, Nicosia, this whole-floor office is situated on the fir…
Price on request
Recommend
Office
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
A new project in a well-known business area of Limassol. Convenient access and proximity to …
Price on request
Recommend
Office
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
A new project in a well-known business area of Limassol. Convenient access and proximity to …
Price on request
Recommend
Office
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
A new project in a well-known business area of Limassol. Convenient access and proximity to …
Price on request
Recommend
Office
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
A new project in a well-known business area of Limassol. Convenient access and proximity to …
Price on request
Recommend
Office
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
A new project in a well-known business area of Limassol. Convenient access and proximity to …
Price on request
Recommend
Office
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
A new project in a well-known business area of Limassol. Convenient access and proximity to …
Price on request
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
4
5
Property types in Cyprus
сommercial property
hotels
apartment buildings
shops
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL