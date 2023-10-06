Show property on map Show properties list
Offices for Sale in Cyprus

Greater Nicosia
37
Limassol
28
Limassol
14
Mesa Geitonia
12
Larnaca
11
Strovolos
11
Pafos
10
demos agiou athanasiou
9
141 property total found
Office in Strovolos, Cyprus
Office
Strovolos, Cyprus
An office in Agios Demetrios. The office is located on the second floor (no.3) and occupies …
Price on request
Office in Strovolos, Cyprus
Office
Strovolos, Cyprus
An office in Agios Demetrios. The office is located on the first floor and occupies the enti…
Price on request
Office in Strovolos, Cyprus
Office
Strovolos, Cyprus
An office in Agios Demetrios. The office is  located on the third floor, and it is part of a…
Price on request
Office in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office
Larnaca, Cyprus
Whole 5th floor, sea view office situated on the top floor of a five storey building.The off…
Price on request
Office in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Office
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Area 597 m²
Floor 1
€3,00M
Office in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Office
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Area 605 m²
Floor 5
Office for sale with a roof garden on the fifth floor in a building under construction. It i…
€5,30M
Office in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Office
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Area 67 m²
€611,000
Office in Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 305 m²
The office is for sale in a new commercial building located on one of the busiest shopping s…
€1,80M
Office in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Office
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
An office for sale in a plot of 244 sq.m.It can be used as 3 offices.FeaturesKitchen and WCA…
Price on request
Office in Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
The property under consideration is comprised of four office units in one floor, primely loc…
Price on request
Office in Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Constracted as the cornerstone of a long term vision to redefine Limassol's commercial lands…
Price on request
Office in Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
New project is located in the cosmopolitan sought after area of Limassol, Zakaki.Key Feature…
Price on request
Office in Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
New project is located in the cosmopolitan sought after area of Limassol, Zakaki.Key Feature…
Price on request
Office in Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
New project is located in the cosmopolitan sought after area of Limassol, Zakaki.Key Feature…
Price on request
Office in Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
New project is located in the cosmopolitan sought after area of Limassol, Zakaki.Key Feature…
Price on request
Office in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Office
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Luxury office in Lenopetra, Limassol.Internal Covered 420 sqmVeranda Uncovered 325 sqmStore …
Price on request
Office in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office
Larnaca, Cyprus
This office is located in a prime location in Larnaca. It lies at the crossroads between the…
Price on request
Office in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office
Larnaca, Cyprus
This office is located in a prime location in Larnaca. It lies at the crossroads between the…
Price on request
Office in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office
Larnaca, Cyprus
This office is located in a prime location in Larnaca. It lies at the crossroads between the…
Price on request
Office in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office
Larnaca, Cyprus
This office is located in a prime location in Larnaca. It lies at the crossroads between the…
Price on request
Office in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Office
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Whole floor office space situated on the third-floor of a mixed-use building and located in …
Price on request
Office in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Office
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
This concerns three whole floor and a half floor of office spaces situated on a six-storey c…
Price on request
Office in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Office
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Office in a landmark location with great visibility on Larnakos Avenue situated on the 1st f…
Price on request
Office in Lakatamia, Cyprus
Office
Lakatamia, Cyprus
Centrally located in Agios Antonios, Nicosia, this whole-floor office is situated on the fir…
Price on request
Office in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Office
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
A new project in a well-known business area of Limassol. Convenient access and proximity to …
Price on request
Office in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Office
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
A new project in a well-known business area of Limassol. Convenient access and proximity to …
Price on request
Office in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Office
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
A new project in a well-known business area of Limassol. Convenient access and proximity to …
Price on request
Office in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Office
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
A new project in a well-known business area of Limassol. Convenient access and proximity to …
Price on request
Office in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Office
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
A new project in a well-known business area of Limassol. Convenient access and proximity to …
Price on request
Office in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Office
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
A new project in a well-known business area of Limassol. Convenient access and proximity to …
Price on request

