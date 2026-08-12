Offices for Sale in Cyprus

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Offices in Cyprus

;
Paphos Municipality
31
Larnaca
19
Paralimni
4
Limassol
269
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483 properties total found
Office in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office
Larnaca, Cyprus
Floor 2/6
Prestigious Office Space in a Landmark Larnaca Location This modern office space is ideally …
$1,24M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office
Larnaca, Cyprus
Floor 2/6
Prestigious Office Space in a Landmark Larnaca Location This modern office space is ideally …
$1,21M
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Office in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office
Larnaca, Cyprus
Floor 2/6
Prestigious Office Space in a Landmark Larnaca Location This modern office space is ideally …
$1,32M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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TekceTekce
Office 79 m² in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Office 79 m²
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale is an excellent office in the planning stage in the developing Geroskipou area. Thi…
$408,002
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Office 698 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Office 698 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 698 m²
Premium Commercial Property in Paphos – A Rare Investment & Business Opportunity. Position y…
$3,98M
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Office in Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Floor 3/5
Premium Office Space – Modern Commercial Building on Griva Digeni, Limassol This office offe…
$1,39M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Office 99 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 99 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 99 m²
For sale: Modern off-plan office located on the third floor of an eight-story building with …
$1,49M
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Office 275 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 275 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 275 m²
Introducing an architectural marvel in Limassol’s vibrant center. Near the bustling Anexart…
$2,52M
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Office 142 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 142 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 142 m²
Elegant first floor office in Agia Zoni, Limassol Positioned in one of the most prestigious …
$820,423
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Office 161 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 161 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 161 m²
A commercial building located in the heart of the new district of Limassol, Zakaki. The popu…
$3,00M
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Office in Agios Ioannis, Cyprus
Office
Agios Ioannis, Cyprus
Floor 4
A landmark five-storey commercial building with a basement, ideally located in the heart of …
$1,10M
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Office 201 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 201 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 201 m²
Floor 201
This exclusive 8-storey Class A business center is located in one of the most prestigious bu…
$1,52M
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Office in Limassol District, Cyprus
Office
Limassol District, Cyprus
Floor 2/4
Office Space – Mesa Geitonia, Limassol This contemporary office development sets a new stan…
$3,05M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Office 391 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Office 391 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 391 m²
The building is situated in Linopetra with easy access to the motorway and in the same time …
$1,95M
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Office 200 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 200 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 200 m²
Office space available on one of Limassol's busiest intersections and within close proximity…
$749,009
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Office in Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Floor 3/5
Premium Office Space – Modern Commercial Building on Griva Digeni, Limassol This office offe…
$1,39M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office 87 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Office 87 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 87 m²
Offices for sale in a commercial building, in a very desirable location in the commercial he…
$359,452
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Office in Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Floor 1
Exclusive Seafront Commercial Space in the Heart of Limassol Type: Business Center City: Li…
$2,39M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Office in Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Prime Seafront Office space for Sale – Kanika Enaerios Complex, Limassol 🏢 Internal Area: 1,…
$5,46M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Office in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Office
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Floor 2
Office 102 is located on the 1st floor and features an open plan layout including an office …
$131,299
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Office 163 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 163 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 163 m²
A commercial building located in the heart of the new district of Limassol, Zakaki. The popu…
$2,82M
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Office 187 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 187 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 187 m²
Floor 187
This exclusive 8-storey Class A business center is located in one of the most prestigious bu…
$1,42M
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Office 98 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 98 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 98 m²
Discover a fantastic opportunity to own a fully renovated ground-floor office in the highly …
$345,549
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Office 254 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 254 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 254 m²
The property concerns a whole floor located on the 9th floor of a mixed-use building in Tryp…
$666,963
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Office 169 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office 169 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 169 m²
A new gated complex in the city center of Larnaca. The complex is conveniently located withi…
$564,364
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Office in Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Renovated Office on Makarios Avenue, Limassol Modern first-floor office, fully renovated in…
$388,903
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office 210 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 210 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 210 m²
Floor 4
A premium brand-new office for sale in a modern commercial development in the sought-after K…
$1,48M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office 290 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 290 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 290 m²
Introducing an architectural marvel in Limassol’s vibrant center. Near the bustling Anexart…
$2,81M
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Office 64 m² in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Office 64 m²
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Area 64 m²
A contemporary mixed-use development in Geroskipou area, Paphos.  It consists of 2 shops (13…
$322,337
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Office 194 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 194 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 194 m²
This is a stunning commercial development in Zakaki, Limassol's western part and its new buz…
$1,78M
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