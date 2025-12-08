  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Demos Larnakas
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Apartments in Demos Larnakas, Cyprus

Larnaca
5
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residential complex Land Of Tomorrow
Residential complex Land Of Tomorrow
Residential complex Land Of Tomorrow
Residential complex Land Of Tomorrow
Residential complex Land Of Tomorrow
Residential complex Land Of Tomorrow
Residential complex Land Of Tomorrow
Larnaca, Cyprus
from
$605,936
Area 67–191 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Welcome to a visionary coastal development redefining Larnaka’s future — a sustainable 21st-century seafront community transforming 300,000 m² of former industrial land into a vibrant lifestyle destination. The project features luxury residences from studios to 3-bedroom apartments and penth…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
89.5
757,331
Apartment 2 rooms
161.2
1,51M
Apartment
190.5
2,05M
Studio apartment
67.0
605,865
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Residential complex palma livadia
Residential complex palma livadia
Residential complex palma livadia
Residential complex palma livadia
Larnaca District, Cyprus
from
$224,894
The year of construction 2025
Area 77–110 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Palma Livadia is a modern residential complex that combines elegant design, comfort, and well-thought-out infrastructure, located in a prestigious area. The complex is designed to meet the needs of contemporary residents, offering modern apartments, leisure amenities, and high security. C…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
77.0
150,301
Apartment 2 rooms
110.0
284,291
Agency
Invest Cafe
Leave a request
Apartment building REEF RESIDENCE
Apartment building REEF RESIDENCE
Apartment building REEF RESIDENCE
Apartment building REEF RESIDENCE
Apartment building REEF RESIDENCE
Show all Apartment building REEF RESIDENCE
Apartment building REEF RESIDENCE
Larnaca, Cyprus
from
$1,09M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 6
A spacious 3 bedroom 131 m2 apartment on the 5th floor. The project is located in the prestigious Mackenzie Mackenzie district with its famous restaurants, bars and taverns only 70m from the sea. The apartment has modern design, high quality finishing materials and convenient layout. The ent…
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
OneOne
Residential complex Breeze Residence
Residential complex Breeze Residence
Residential complex Breeze Residence
Residential complex Breeze Residence
Residential complex Breeze Residence
Show all Residential complex Breeze Residence
Residential complex Breeze Residence
Larnaca District, Cyprus
from
$181,562
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 4
Area 74–241 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Breeze Residence is a premium off-plan residential complex in Livadia, Larnaca, Cyprus, with delivery in December 2027. Comprising two three-story blocks, it offers 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartments ranging from 96 m² to 240.5 m², priced from €180,000 to €410,000. Penthouses feature private r…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
74.0
186,420
Apartment 2 rooms
109.5 – 155.0
250,502 – 332,061
Apartment 3 rooms
229.8 – 240.5
442,748 – 477,701
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Residential complex TERRA LIFE
Residential complex TERRA LIFE
Residential complex TERRA LIFE
Residential complex TERRA LIFE
Residential complex TERRA LIFE
Show all Residential complex TERRA LIFE
Residential complex TERRA LIFE
Larnaca, Cyprus
from
$142,216
The year of construction 2025
Terra Life in Iskele Tricon Development has unveiled its new project, Terra Life, in Turkey. The complex, consisting of several low-rise blocks of studios, will be located in the resort area of Iskele in Northern Cyprus. The estimated completion date is December 2025. The main advantag…
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Türkçe
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex Marina-View Residence in Larnaca
Residential complex Marina-View Residence in Larnaca
Residential complex Marina-View Residence in Larnaca
Residential complex Marina-View Residence in Larnaca
Larnaca, Cyprus
from
$1,13M
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 10
Experience the perfect blend of luxury, comfort, and modern design in this exceptional split-level residence located within the prestigious new Larnaca Marina area. With an energy efficiency rating A, this home offers sustainable living alongside breathtaking 180° views of the marina and por…
Agency
Invest Cafe
Leave a request
Residential complex EOS
Residential complex EOS
Residential complex EOS
Residential complex EOS
Residential complex EOS
Show all Residential complex EOS
Residential complex EOS
Larnaca, Cyprus
from
$283,033
Area 72–101 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Eos is a new residential project by Adwan Real Estate, ideally located in the heart of Larnaca on a quiet street directly opposite the Helios complex. It offers the perfect balance between vibrant city life and a peaceful retreat. The development consists of just 8 spacious apartments with 1…
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Apartment building AQUA RESIDENCE APT 201A
Apartment building AQUA RESIDENCE APT 201A
Apartment building AQUA RESIDENCE APT 201A
Apartment building AQUA RESIDENCE APT 201A
Apartment building AQUA RESIDENCE APT 201A
Show all Apartment building AQUA RESIDENCE APT 201A
Apartment building AQUA RESIDENCE APT 201A
Larnaca District, Cyprus
from
$303,333
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
An impressive residential complex that will contribute to the development of Livadia Area into one of the most desired residential areas of Larnaka. It is perfectly located in a tranquil residential neighbourhood, surrounded by houses and villas and right next to a beautiful park. While A…
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
On the map
Realting.com
Go