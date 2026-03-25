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New Apartments in Germasogeia, Cyprus

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Residential complex Azalea
Residential complex Azalea
Residential complex Azalea
Residential complex Azalea
Residential complex Azalea
Show all Residential complex Azalea
Residential complex Azalea
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 3
Area 62–114 m²
3 real estate properties 3
New complex with 10 apartments
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
62.0
447,456
Apartment 2 rooms
77.0
685,707
Apartment 3 rooms
114.0
1,02M
Association
BitProperty
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BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Residential complex Vision
Residential complex Vision
Residential complex Vision
Residential complex Vision
Residential complex Vision
Show all Residential complex Vision
Residential complex Vision
Germasogeia, Cyprus
from
$797,653
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Vision Apartments is a modern residential complex in Cyprus, perfect for comfortable living or a relaxing vacation. The complex features a swimming pool, gym, sauna, and convenient parking, providing everything residents need for comfort and relaxation. Its excellent location near the beach,…
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BitProperty
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Residential complex Vision
Residential complex Vision
Residential complex Vision
Residential complex Vision
Residential complex Vision
Show all Residential complex Vision
Residential complex Vision
Germasogeia, Cyprus
from
$402,197
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Vision Apartments is a modern residential complex in Cyprus, perfect for comfortable living or a relaxing vacation. The complex features a swimming pool, gym, sauna, and convenient parking, providing everything residents need for comfort and relaxation. Its excellent location near the beach,…
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BitProperty
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Languages
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Residential complex Eden Roc
Residential complex Eden Roc
Residential complex Eden Roc
Residential complex Eden Roc
Residential complex Eden Roc
Show all Residential complex Eden Roc
Residential complex Eden Roc
Germasogeia, Cyprus
from
$1,23M
Area 96–174 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Eden Roc is a landmark residential project in one of Limassol’s most sought-after areas. Offering 2, 3, and 4-bedroom apartments with breathtaking design and high-end interiors by world-renowned designers. The building features indoor and outdoor pools, spa, gym, kids’ playroom, clubhouse, a…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
95.8
314,963
Apartment 3 rooms
174.1
720,579
Association
BitProperty
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BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Residential complex Vision
Residential complex Vision
Residential complex Vision
Residential complex Vision
Residential complex Vision
Show all Residential complex Vision
Residential complex Vision
Germasogeia, Cyprus
from
$797,653
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Serdivo Apartments is a modern residential complex in Cyprus, perfect for comfortable living or a relaxing vacation. The complex features a swimming pool, gym, sauna, and convenient parking, providing everything residents need for comfort and relaxation. Its excellent location near the beach…
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BitProperty
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Languages
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Residential complex Queens
Residential complex Queens
Residential complex Queens
Residential complex Queens
Residential complex Queens
Show all Residential complex Queens
Residential complex Queens
Germasogeia, Cyprus
from
$763,830
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 5
Area 100–475 m²
12 real estate properties 12
A prestigious residential complex designed for excellence Experience a seamless blend of luxury, comfort, and investment potential with this exclusive residential complex in one of Cyprus’;s most sought-after locations. Designed for discerning buyers, this development offers an unmatched …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
100.0 – 101.0
860,046 – 906,535
Apartment 2 rooms
143.0 – 175.0
1,51M – 1,74M
Apartment 3 rooms
238.0 – 348.0
2,32M – 3,95M
Apartment 4 rooms
423.0
4,42M
Apartment 5 rooms
475.0
5,23M
Developer
Livein Properties
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Developer
Livein Properties
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
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