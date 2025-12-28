  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Demos Agiou Athanasiou
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Apartments in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus

Paphos Municipality
41
Larnaca
5
Peyia
9
Ayia Napa
2
Show more
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Apartment building VOS Residences
Apartment building VOS Residences
Apartment building VOS Residences
Apartment building VOS Residences
Apartment building VOS Residences
Show all Apartment building VOS Residences
Apartment building VOS Residences
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
from
$780,802
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Area 121 m²
1 real estate property 1
VOS is within walking distance from the supermarkets, shops and boutiques of Kolonakiou Street. Walk a bit further and you will reach the seafront promenade and the sandy beach for a stroll along the water, while the city centre is just 1km away. By car it’s just a few minutes to the popular…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
121.0
818,328
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Residential complex City Palm Residence
Residential complex City Palm Residence
Residential complex City Palm Residence
Residential complex City Palm Residence
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
from
$369,945
Area 107–236 m²
2 real estate properties 2
City Palm Residence is a modern residential complex in the heart of the city, combining elegant architecture, premium construction quality, and thoughtful design. Spacious apartments with panoramic windows, stylish finishes, and balconies surrounded by palm trees. The perfect choice for thos…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
106.9
276,701
Apartment 3 rooms
236.2
765,342
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Residential complex Imperio Skyline
Residential complex Imperio Skyline
Residential complex Imperio Skyline
Residential complex Imperio Skyline
Residential complex Imperio Skyline
Show all Residential complex Imperio Skyline
Residential complex Imperio Skyline
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
from
$339,701
Area 77–286 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Imperio Skyline is an exclusive gated community nestled in the hills of Agios Athanasios, Limassol. This sustainable development offers 3-bedroom villas and modern apartments, combining elegant design with comfort and eco-friendly features. Just 3 km from the city centre and beaches, residen…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
77.0
340,283
Apartment 2 rooms
193.0
582,838
Villa
286.0
956,089
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
OneOne
On the map
Realting.com
Go