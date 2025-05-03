Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Long-term rental
  4. Villa

Rent villas per month in Cyprus

Peyia
8
Germasogeia
3
Villa Delete
Clear all
31 property total found
5 bedroom villa in Limassol District, Cyprus
5 bedroom villa
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
5 bedroom, New build, Unfurnished, Floor heating, Vrv A/c, Alarm/CCTV, Sauna, Jacuzzi indoor…
$27,461
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom villa in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom villa
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
This 3-bedroom villa is equipped with a solar energy system, an advanced alarm system, and i…
$4,391
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Floor 2
This magnificent villa situated on the prestigious Kalogiroi Hills in Limassol, a prime loca…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom villa in Peyia, Cyprus
3 bedroom villa
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
villa 3b Corall bay. with all necessary furniture and new appliances in a gated complex. * …
$3,074
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
5 bedroom villa in Peyia, Cyprus
5 bedroom villa
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
5 betroom villa in Peyia, with swimming pool, new electric devices, new aircontidions, big v…
$4,391
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
5 bedroom villa in Paralimni, Cyprus
5 bedroom villa
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
5 Bed Traditional Style Villa on a Massive Plot   If you are looking for a traditional st…
$7,135
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom Villa in Larnaca District, Cyprus
4 bedroom Villa
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
Blending harmonious architecture with the beauty of nature, this exceptional project redefin…
$3,293
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom Villa in Larnaca District, Cyprus
4 bedroom Villa
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 172 m²
Blending harmonious architecture with the beauty of nature, this exceptional project redefin…
$3,293
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom Villa in Peyia, Cyprus
4 bedroom Villa
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
For Rent Stunning 4-Bedroom Villa in Peyia Welcome to Ocean Pearls, a luxury villa nestled …
$7,684
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
5 bedroom villa in Oroklini, Cyprus
5 bedroom villa
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
5 bedrooms house with pool and central heating in Oroklini. Great location with easy access …
$2,031
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
5 bedroom villa in Germasogeia, Cyprus
5 bedroom villa
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 285 m²
An 5 bedroom house for rent, located on the top of Paniotis in Limassol, offers stunning vie…
$4,940
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom Villa in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
4 bedroom Villa
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
The villa offers 4 bedrooms, each with its own terrace and incredible views, 4 bathrooms, sp…
$7,684
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom villa in Peyia, Cyprus
3 bedroom villa
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Rent a Luxury Villa,3 bedrooms,2 bathrooms. Super location with stunning sea views, Paphos …
$6,037
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
6 bedroom villa in Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
6 bedroom villa
Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
The Mansion is an exclusive property located in one of Limassol's most prestigious areas, in…
$29,638
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
5 bedroom villa in Peyia, Cyprus
5 bedroom villa
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
FOR RENT: 5 Bedroom Detached corner house in Peyia, Paphos. -Enclosed area: 240 m². -5 Bedr…
$3,293
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom Villa in Larnaca District, Cyprus
4 bedroom Villa
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 347 m²
Blending harmonious architecture with the beauty of nature, this exceptional project redefin…
$3,293
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom villa in Peyia, Cyprus
3 bedroom villa
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
villa 3b Corall bay. with all necessary furniture and new appliances in a gated complex. * …
$6,037
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom Villa in Germasogeia, Cyprus
4 bedroom Villa
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Crown Plaza Villa Okeanidos Seafront Ag.Athanasios Upper floor: - 2 very large bedrooms wit…
$7,140
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom Villa in Peyia, Cyprus
4 bedroom Villa
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
NEW luxury villa build july 2022: Amazing Sea and mountains view. 3-10 minutes by WALK FRO…
$4,380
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom Villa in Oroklini, Cyprus
4 bedroom Villa
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Looking for a spacious, modern, and stylish home to rent? Your search ends here! This 4-bedr…
$2,744
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
6 bedroom villa in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
6 bedroom villa
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
FLEUR DE MER N-3 - NEXT TO PARKLANE Land 260 m2, Covered area House + basement 246 m2, Roof…
$7,684
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom villa in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom villa
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 208 m²
This stunning property offers a beautiful garden that is perfect for relaxation and enjoying…
$4,391
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
6 bedroom villa in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
6 bedroom villa
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Welcome to this exquisite villa located in the prestigious area of Agios Tychonas in Limasso…
$32,931
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom Villa in Parekklisia, Cyprus
4 bedroom Villa
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 430 m²
Large 4 bedroom Villa is situated in calm, comfortable for living area of Pareklisia, just 8…
$10,977
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom Villa in Germasogeia, Cyprus
4 bedroom Villa
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
290 area! Was built 2012 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms! Parking available 2 warehouse big basement …
$2,746
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom villa in Kallepeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom villa
Kallepeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Situated in a quiet residential area with walking distance to all amenities. Open plan livin…
$1,647
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom villa in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom villa
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 162 m²
Floor 2
Luxury 3-Bedroom Villa for Rent in Geroskipou, Paphos This exquisite 3-bedroom villa is a…
$4,391
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
5 bedroom villa in Parekklisia, Cyprus
5 bedroom villa
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
This is for a beautiful, spacious detached villa that is located in a quiet and safe neighbo…
$7,135
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom Villa in Larnaca District, Cyprus
4 bedroom Villa
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
Blending harmonious architecture with the beauty of nature, this exceptional project redefin…
$3,293
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom villa in Peyia, Cyprus
3 bedroom villa
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Stunning 3-Bedroom Villa with a Private Garden for Rent This elegant 3-bedroom villa offe…
$8,233
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский