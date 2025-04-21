  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Peyia
  4. Residential complex Coral Bay

Residential complex Coral Bay

Peyia, Cyprus
$781,476
ID: 26431
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 18/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Paphos District
  • Town
    Peyia

Property characteristics

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

About the complex

Coral Bay Villas — Seaside Living in One of Paphos’ Finest Locations
Just 500 meters from the famous Coral Bay Beach, these villas offer the perfect blend of privacy, natural beauty, and top-tier convenience. Within walking distance to restaurants, shops, a yacht club, and luxury resorts, the location is ideal for both relaxation and accessibility. Each villa features modern architecture, spacious layouts, private pools, and optional sea views. A superb choice for permanent living, holiday retreats, or investment in the prestigious coastal area of Peyia, Paphos.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 4 rooms
Area, m² 278.2
Price per m², USD 2,809
Apartment price, USD 781,476

Location on the map

Peyia, Cyprus

