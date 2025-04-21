Residential complex Coral Bay

Coral Bay Villas — Seaside Living in One of Paphos’ Finest Locations
Just 500 meters from the famous Coral Bay Beach, these villas offer the perfect blend of privacy, natural beauty, and top-tier convenience. Within walking distance to restaurants, shops, a yacht club, and luxury resorts, the location is ideal for both relaxation and accessibility. Each villa features modern architecture, spacious layouts, private pools, and optional sea views. A superb choice for permanent living, holiday retreats, or investment in the prestigious coastal area of Peyia, Paphos.