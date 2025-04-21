Residential complex Panorama apartments

Panorama Apartments – Modern Living with Sea Views in Geroskipou, Paphos
1–3 Bedroom Apartments | Covered Areas from 66 to 137 m² | Communal Pool & Gym | Underfloor Heating & VRF Included
Panorama Apartments is a gated residential complex in the developing area of lower Geroskipou, just minutes from Paphos city center and the beach. The project includes 42 high-spec apartments across 5 low-rise blocks, each designed to maximize panoramic sea views, comfort, and energy efficiency.
💠 Key Features of the Project:
1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments
Total covered areas up to 137.5 m²
All units include private covered parking & storage room
Large communal swimming pool and changing rooms
Fully equipped communal gym
VRF climate control system & underfloor heating included
High-quality finishes, laminated bedroom floors, thermal aluminum windows
Rooftop access for select penthouses
Energy-efficient design with photovoltaic provisions
Sea-view units and garden-level options
Custom wardrobes, kitchens, and interiors available
📍 Prime Location – Everything Within Minutes:
5 min (2.7 km) to Blue Flag Beach
10 min to Paphos city center
15 min to Paphos Harbour
1 min to supermarket
12 min to international school
8–10 min to private & general hospitals
7 min to golf course
11 min (15 km) to Paphos Airport
💼 Ideal for:
Permanent living, holiday use, or investment with strong long-term rental potential
📞 Contact us to get available unit lists, prices, floor plans and a personalized consultation.