  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Yeroskipou
  4. Residential complex Panorama apartments

Residential complex Panorama apartments

Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$329,189
from
$4,770/m²
BTC
3.9156333
ETH
205.2350843
USDT
325 463.7078635
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
9
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Apartments Apartments
Media Media
ID: 26427
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 17/06/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Paphos District
  • Town
    Yeroskipou

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Panorama Apartments – Modern Living with Sea Views in Geroskipou, Paphos

1–3 Bedroom Apartments | Covered Areas from 66 to 137 m² | Communal Pool & Gym | Underfloor Heating & VRF Included

Panorama Apartments is a gated residential complex in the developing area of lower Geroskipou, just minutes from Paphos city center and the beach. The project includes 42 high-spec apartments across 5 low-rise blocks, each designed to maximize panoramic sea views, comfort, and energy efficiency.

💠 Key Features of the Project:

  • 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments

  • Total covered areas up to 137.5 m²

  • All units include private covered parking & storage room

  • Large communal swimming pool and changing rooms

  • Fully equipped communal gym

  • VRF climate control system & underfloor heating included

  • High-quality finishes, laminated bedroom floors, thermal aluminum windows

  • Rooftop access for select penthouses

  • Energy-efficient design with photovoltaic provisions

  • Sea-view units and garden-level options

  • Custom wardrobes, kitchens, and interiors available

📍 Prime Location – Everything Within Minutes:

  • 5 min (2.7 km) to Blue Flag Beach

  • 10 min to Paphos city center

  • 15 min to Paphos Harbour

  • 1 min to supermarket

  • 12 min to international school

  • 8–10 min to private & general hospitals

  • 7 min to golf course

  • 11 min (15 km) to Paphos Airport

💼 Ideal for:
Permanent living, holiday use, or investment with strong long-term rental potential

📞 Contact us to get available unit lists, prices, floor plans and a personalized consultation.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 68.0
Price per m², USD 4,841
Apartment price, USD 329,189

Location on the map

Yeroskipou, Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Kompleks apartamentov i vill v Pafos Kipr
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Price on request
Residential complex MESOYI RESIDENCE 8
Tremithousa, Cyprus
from
$513,294
Residential complex ATRIUM
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$264,090
Residential complex KONIA THEA
Konia, Cyprus
from
$1,24M
Apartment building Great 4 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Nicosia
Ayia Marina, Cyprus
from
$96,873
You are viewing
Residential complex Panorama apartments
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$329,189
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Amber Homes
Residential complex Amber Homes
Kissonerga, Cyprus
from
$546,909
Area 222–288 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Amber Homes is a premium real estate project by Medousa Developers, featuring 10 modern 3-bedroom villas in the picturesque area of Kissonerga, Paphos. These stylish villas offer stunning sea views and exceptional comfort with LG VRF climate systems and underfloor heating. Ideally located, A…
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Residential complex City Palm Residence
Residential complex City Palm Residence
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
from
$369,945
Area 107–236 m²
2 real estate properties 2
City Palm Residence is a modern residential complex in the heart of the city, combining elegant architecture, premium construction quality, and thoughtful design. Spacious apartments with panoramic windows, stylish finishes, and balconies surrounded by palm trees. The perfect choice for thos…
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Residential complex Vision
Residential complex Vision
Germasogeia, Cyprus
from
$797,653
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Vision Apartments is a modern residential complex in Cyprus, perfect for comfortable living or a relaxing vacation. The complex features a swimming pool, gym, sauna, and convenient parking, providing everything residents need for comfort and relaxation. Its excellent location near the beach,…
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Cyprus
Cyprus Property in 2025: What Investors and Buyers Need to Know
21.04.2025
Cyprus Property in 2025: What Investors and Buyers Need to Know
Cyprus Attracts Startups: New Terms of “Startup Visa” Program From 2025
04.02.2025
Cyprus Attracts Startups: New Terms of “Startup Visa” Program From 2025
Cyprus Property Market in 2024: Analysis of Purchase and Sale Transactions and Price Dynamics
25.10.2024
Cyprus Property Market in 2024: Analysis of Purchase and Sale Transactions and Price Dynamics
Mortgage in Cyprus. How to Take a Loan to Buy Cypriot Property
16.09.2024
Mortgage in Cyprus. How to Take a Loan to Buy Cypriot Property
Cyprus Property Taxes
21.08.2024
Cyprus Property Taxes
Best Cities for Property Investment in Cyprus
28.05.2024
Best Cities for Property Investment in Cyprus
Cyprus Real Estate Market Overview: Housing Costs, Popular Areas for Investment and Conditions for Obtaining Permanent Residence
15.04.2024
Cyprus Real Estate Market Overview: Housing Costs, Popular Areas for Investment and Conditions for Obtaining Permanent Residence
Cyprus Golden Knowledge Program to Attract Tech Talent
09.07.2024
Cyprus Golden Knowledge Program to Attract Tech Talent
Show all publications