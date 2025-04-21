Residential complex Panorama apartments

Panorama Apartments – Modern Living with Sea Views in Geroskipou, Paphos

1–3 Bedroom Apartments | Covered Areas from 66 to 137 m² | Communal Pool & Gym | Underfloor Heating & VRF Included

Panorama Apartments is a gated residential complex in the developing area of lower Geroskipou, just minutes from Paphos city center and the beach. The project includes 42 high-spec apartments across 5 low-rise blocks, each designed to maximize panoramic sea views, comfort, and energy efficiency.

💠 Key Features of the Project:

1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments

Total covered areas up to 137.5 m²

All units include private covered parking & storage room

Large communal swimming pool and changing rooms

Fully equipped communal gym

VRF climate control system & underfloor heating included

High-quality finishes, laminated bedroom floors, thermal aluminum windows

Rooftop access for select penthouses

Energy-efficient design with photovoltaic provisions

Sea-view units and garden-level options

Custom wardrobes, kitchens, and interiors available

📍 Prime Location – Everything Within Minutes:

5 min (2.7 km) to Blue Flag Beach

10 min to Paphos city center

15 min to Paphos Harbour

1 min to supermarket

12 min to international school

8–10 min to private & general hospitals

7 min to golf course

11 min (15 km) to Paphos Airport

💼 Ideal for:

Permanent living, holiday use, or investment with strong long-term rental potential

📞 Contact us to get available unit lists, prices, floor plans and a personalized consultation.