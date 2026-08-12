Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Commercial
  4. Revenue house

Apartment buildings in Cyprus

;
сommercial properties
1293
restaurants
45
hotels
28
offices
483
Show more
Revenue house Delete
Clear all
7 properties total found
Revenue house 6 360 m² in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Revenue house 6 360 m²
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 176
Area 6 360 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale: modern apartment building under the project with a total interior area of 2,011 sq…
$24,30M
Leave a request
Revenue house 1 740 m² in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Revenue house 1 740 m²
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 17
Area 1 740 m²
Number of floors 5
Really a place to stay - Luxury at its best. Innovative design in a popular area.The buildin…
$4,08M
Leave a request
Revenue house 381 m² in Mandria, Cyprus
Revenue house 381 m²
Mandria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 381 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: a unique building with apartment project in the prestigious area of Mandria. The t…
$1,82M
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Revenue house 900 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Revenue house 900 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 22
Bathrooms count 20
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 4
This is a premium residential complex located in the heart of the city of Paphos, just a sho…
$5,13M
Leave a request
Revenue house 1 140 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Revenue house 1 140 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 36
Area 1 140 m²
Number of floors 3
A new project of a three-storey residential building consisting of 12 apartments is being wo…
$7,63M
Leave a request
Revenue house 795 m² in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Revenue house 795 m²
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 11
Area 795 m²
Number of floors 3
This small block of four different two-bedroom apartments in Limassol has all the characteri…
$2,12M
Leave a request
Revenue house 1 381 m² in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Revenue house 1 381 m²
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Area 1 381 m²
The complex of apartments, maisonettes and villas, located in the small coastal village of K…
$5,23M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go