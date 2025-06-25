  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Luma Genesis

Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$194,160
8
ID: 27154
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 24/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Paphos District
  • Town
    Yeroskipou

About the complex

Luma Genesis is a boutique residential development offering 24 stylish 1- and 2-bedroom apartments in one of Paphos’s most up-and-coming areas. Ideally located near Geroskipou Beach and the city center, this 2-bedroom apartment features a smart layout, AC units in all rooms, electric shutters in the bedrooms, solar water heating, and covered parking.

Residents enjoy access to a communal swimming pool, rooftop terrace, children’s playground, storage rooms, elevator, intercom system, and gated car access. EV charger provision is included. Energy Efficiency Rating: A.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 62.8
Price per m², USD 3,092
Apartment price, USD 194,160
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 90.4
Price per m², USD 3,580
Apartment price, USD 323,599

Location on the map

Yeroskipou, Cyprus

