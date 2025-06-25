Residential complex Luma Genesis

Luma Genesis is a boutique residential development offering 24 stylish 1- and 2-bedroom apartments in one of Paphos’s most up-and-coming areas. Ideally located near Geroskipou Beach and the city center, this 2-bedroom apartment features a smart layout, AC units in all rooms, electric shutters in the bedrooms, solar water heating, and covered parking.

Residents enjoy access to a communal swimming pool, rooftop terrace, children’s playground, storage rooms, elevator, intercom system, and gated car access. EV charger provision is included. Energy Efficiency Rating: A.