New Apartments in Nicosia District, Cyprus

Nicosia
2
Strovolos Municipality
2
Strovolos
2
Lakatameia Municipality
1
Residential complex Cape Town Lofts
Strovolos, Cyprus
$192,128
Area 96–174 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Cape Town Lofts is a stylish urban retreat in the heart of Strovolos, Nicosia. With clean architectural lines and a refined aesthetic, it offers modern city living in a peaceful, well-connected neighborhood. Perfect for professionals, students, or investors seeking a vibrant lifestyle just a…
Apartment 1 room
95.8
315,749
Apartment 3 rooms
174.1
722,378
Association
BitProperty
Residence 360 Nicosia
Residence 360 Nicosia
Strovolos, Cyprus
Price on request
The year of construction 2019
Number of floors 34
1 real estate property 1
360 Nicosia: The tallest building in Nicosia. A New Generation of Living An upgraded concept of lifestyle, 360 Nicosia is set to govern a whole new generation of living in the island’;s capital. Underscored by the pillars of elegance, refinement, uniqueness, and luxuriousness, 360 Nico…
Developer
Cyfield Group
Residence Epoque
Residence Epoque
Lakatameia, Cyprus
$305,398
VAT
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
2 real estate properties 2
For sale 12 villas in Epoque Residences in Lakatamia, Nicosia   Epoque Residences is a contemporary residential complex located in the peaceful area of Lakatamia, combining elegant design with everyday comfort. The project consists of spacious 3- and 4-bedroom homes that blend modern a…
Association
BitProperty
