Residential complex Eden Golf

Eden Golf is a landmark residential development in Geroskipou, just minutes from Paphos. The project features six modern buildings with 300 stylish apartments, ranging from studios to three-bedroom units. Thoughtfully designed with clean lines, spacious layouts, and private balconies, residences offer sea or garden views. Amenities include swimming pools, gyms, spas, and landscaped areas, creating a community focused on comfort and well-being. Perfect for living or investment on Cyprus’s western coast.