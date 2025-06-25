  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Eden Golf

Yeroskipou, Cyprus
$192,000
4
ID: 28001
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 15/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Paphos District
  • Town
    Yeroskipou

Property characteristics

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

About the complex

Eden Golf is a landmark residential development in Geroskipou, just minutes from Paphos. The project features six modern buildings with 300 stylish apartments, ranging from studios to three-bedroom units. Thoughtfully designed with clean lines, spacious layouts, and private balconies, residences offer sea or garden views. Amenities include swimming pools, gyms, spas, and landscaped areas, creating a community focused on comfort and well-being. Perfect for living or investment on Cyprus’s western coast.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 78.0
Price per m², USD 3,515
Apartment price, USD 274,000
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 125.5
Price per m², USD 3,163
Apartment price, USD 397,000
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 182.8
Price per m², USD 2,625
Apartment price, USD 480,000
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Studio apartment
Area, m² 53.0
Price per m², USD 3,625
Apartment price, USD 192,000

Location on the map

Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Education
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
